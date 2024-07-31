Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Olympics debut as Team USA crushes South Sudan
Tyrese Haliburton and the United States Men's Basketball Team continued their Olympic Group Play slate on Wednesday with a duel against South Sudan. It was a rematch of a battle from July 20 during the USA Basketball Showcase.
Back then, Haliburton — a star for the Indiana Pacers — was in the rotation and finished with one offensive rebound in limited playing time. He had not played since, though Team USA is undefeated in the summer so far.
This time around, the United States was dominant early. LeBron James was crushing South Sudan and had eight quick points, and while his team didn't create much separation on the scoreboard, they showed that they could take this game over.
Once both groups made substitutions, that takeover happened. Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards were dominant off the bench for Team USA, and their lead quickly expanded. They were up seven, then nine, then 10. After one frame, the red, white, and blue were ahead 26-14.
That second unit continued to cruise early in the second frame, and Team USA nearly took a 20-point lead. They were rolling — this game looked nothing like the last matchup against South Sudan. Durant's presence changed everything.
With the United States leading 40-23 and 5:38 to go in the second quarter, Haliburton checked in for his Olympic debut.
He quickly made an impact. Haliburton was sharing the court with Jayson Tatum, James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis — and the Pacers star hit a three on his first possession in the game. Not long after, he hit another triple during a transition chance. He had six points in 90 seconds after hitting the hardwood.
Haliburton then assisted a Bam Adebayo three-point shot before missing his first jumper with just over two minutes to go until halftime. Team USA led 50-31 at the time — Indiana's star proved that he belonged on this stage.
At halftime, Haliburton had six points and one assist, which generated nine points in total. His team was ahead 55-36. Adebayo had 14 points to lead the way — he was terrific. James added 10 points.
To kick off the third quarter, Curry threw a highlight lob to Tatum to give the United States their first 20+ point lead of the night. But South Sudan responded and made four-straight shots near the middle of the quarter, and they were able to slash the advantage down to 60-49. It was a tight game once again.
But the red, white, and blue had an answer. The Adebayo-led second unit took over again and played for over six-straight minutes together to close the third quarter. Durant and Derrick White were playing well in the second half.
After three periods, Team USA was ahead 73-57. They were one quarter away from a 2-0 start to the Olympics.
South Sudan kept fighting. They are a good shooting team that moves the ball well, so they put up points in a hurry at their best. The score was within 14 early in the final frame, and point differential matters in the Group Stage.
But Team USA answered and surged ahead, leading 87-68 after a highlight slam from Davis near the middle of the fourth quarter. The United States had a much higher peak than South Sudan in this game.
A three-point shot from Jrue Holiday gave Team USA a 94-72 lead with about four minutes to go, and that was effectively the dagger. Haliburton hadn't played yet in the second half, but his team was rolling to a win.
That changed in the final two minutes as Haliburton re-entered the action. He didn't produce any stats in those final moments, though, as his team cruised to a victory. The final score was 103-86 as Team USA improved to 2-0 and secured their spot in the knockout rounds.
Haliburton finished with six points and one assist. It was his first Olympic appearance. Team USA and Haliburton next play on Saturday against Puerto Rico.
