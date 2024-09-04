Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin of Indiana Pacers ranked in top-30 power forwards list on HoopsHype
The power forward position might have the most variety of play styles in the modern NBA. The Indiana Pacers have two players with different skill sets at the four spot, yet both are very effective.
Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin played important roles for the blue and gold last season. Toppin had a career year, and Siakam was a major upgrade at the position who helped Indiana by being their best player at times during the team's Eastern Conference Finals run.
Both players are deserving of recognition for their abilities at the power forward spot. And in HoopsHype's recent top-30 rankings for players at the position, both Siakam and Toppin are named on the list.
The ranking, which is designed to order the players at each position based on their projected impact in the 2024-25 season, features both Pacers players. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the list with New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson right behind him.
Siakam, who Indiana traded three first-round picks to acquire back in January, landed in fourth. Orlando Magic rising talent Paolo Banchero was one spot ahead of him. Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the blue and gold last season while shooting 54.9% from the field. He added a mid-range element that nobody else on Indiana's roster possessed — and his production continued into the playoffs.
"He is an incredible talent. And I didn't know how good he was and how good he is. And so that culminates into today," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said of Siakam.
Toppin, meanwhile, came in at the 20th spot on the list. He is right behind Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Utah Jazz forward John Collins while being right in front of Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cam Johnson.
The Brooklyn native signed a four-year, $58 million deal with Indiana during the summer. Toppin averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.
The entire power forward ranking can be found here.
- How Johnny Furphy can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a small forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers