Pascal Siakam's Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

Publish date:
Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For The Raptors-Pacers Game On Saturday Night
The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Pascal Siakam when they face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The Indiana Pacers are playing their second half of a back-to-back when they face the Toronto Raptors in Indiana on Saturday.
The Pacers lost their game on Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets to fall to 1-5 on the season.
They also lost to the Raptors 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week.
Read More
For the game, the Raptors will once again be without former All-Star Pascal Siakam who has yet to play this season.
His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Blake Murphy SportsNet 590 The Fan.
The Raptors are 3-3 this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.