Pascal Siakam's Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

    • October 30, 2021
    Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For The Raptors-Pacers Game On Saturday Night
    Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For The Raptors-Pacers Game On Saturday Night

    The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Pascal Siakam when they face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
    The Indiana Pacers are playing their second half of a back-to-back when they face the Toronto Raptors in Indiana on Saturday. 

    The Pacers lost their game on Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets to fall to 1-5 on the season.

    They also lost to the Raptors 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week. 

    For the game, the Raptors will once again be without former All-Star Pascal Siakam who has yet to play this season. 

    His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Blake Murphy SportsNet 590 The Fan.

    The Raptors are 3-3 this season.

