Pat McAfee Has Four-Word Message to Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Following Achilles Surgery
Tyrese Haliburton underwent surgery on Monday to repair the Achilles tendon he tore in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton expressed his frustration and disappointment with the injury that could keep off the court for all of next season.
“Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock,” Haliburton wrote on X. “Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.”
As Haliburton embarks on a long road to recovery, NBA analyst Pat McAfee sent his love and support to the two-time NBA All-Star point guard.
“WE LOVE YOU MAN,” McAfee wrote in response to Haliburton’s post.
Recovery from Achilles surgery typically takes around eight to 12 months or more and often even longer to return to the same level of explosiveness as before the injury.
But fortunately, the NBA has seen several players come back stronger from the injury.
Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also suffered the same injury in April 2013.
Both Durant and Bryant were able to return to the elite players they were prior to the injury.
Durant went on to win two Olympic gold medals in 2020 and 2024 and has been selected to the All-Star team every season since his return. Meanwhile, Bryant earned three more All-Star selections after his recovery.
Haliburton said in his post that he is taking inspiration from Bryant as he navigates the recovery process.
“I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. ‘There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever,’” Haliburton wrote. “And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.”
It is unclear when Haliburton will be back to making clutch game-winning shots on the court. But for now, the Indiana Pacers will need to prepare for next season without him.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Injury Overshadows Thunder Title, Says NBA Analyst
