Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Injury Overshadows Thunder Title, Says NBA Analyst
The loss of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals was a hole too big for the Indiana Pacers to fill.
Haliburton strained his calf in Game 5 but decided to play through the injury, as the Pacers were one loss away from losing the NBA title in Game 6.
The two-time NBA All-Star did not let the injury slow down his production, and he put up 14 points in just 23 minutes. But Haliburton would not make it through the first quarter of Game 7.
Haliburton went down with what is expected to be a torn Achilles while dribbling the ball, immediately falling to the ground.
And with that, the Pacers would have to overcome the Thunder in front of the Oklahoma City crowd without arguably their best player.
“In 15 years, the number one thing we'll remember from this game is that Tyrese Haliburton, in a game that we were all jacked up to watch, got hurt seven minutes into the game,” said NBA analyst Zach Lowe on The Ringer.
The Thunder ultimately defeated the Pacers 103-91 to win their first NBA title since relocating from Seattle to Oklahoma City.
“The Thunder are celebrating. They should celebrate. They were the best team all year,” Lowe added. “It’s just, there's no question that it feels like everybody, including the Pacers and starting with the Pacers, was robbed of what should have been an epic, epic moment in the NBA.”
Although the Thunder are cemented in history as the 2024-25 NBA champions, NBA analyst Bill Simmons said the Pacers will always be the first team to come to mind when he thinks of this year’s Finals.
“This might be the first NBA Playoffs that comes and goes where the team I'm going to remember isn't the team that won the title,” Simmons said. “You always think of the champ first. You go through, it's like ‘21 Giannis (Antetokounmpo), ‘20 LeBron (James) and the Lakers … This one, I'll be thinking, OKC win, but Indy. And they'll be right in the sentence with them.”
Haliburton will undergo MRI testing on Monday to determine what his injury is. It is expected to be a torn Achilles tendon, which would sideline him for the entire 2025-26 season.
