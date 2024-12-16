Pat McAfee Tried to Highjack Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's Postgame Press Conference
The Indiana Pacers took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday afternoon 119-104 in Indianapolis. It's the third win in the last four games for the Pacers. In those wins, Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic and that was the case again on Sunday.
Against the Pelicans, he had 21 points and ten assists on 6-14 shooting. He was active on defense as well, stealing three passes. His play has really helped the Pacers turn the season around in the last few games and there's hope they can get back into the thick of things in the bad Eastern Conference.
When Haliburton plays this well, his media likes to talk to him for a while. That was the case following the big victory over the Pelicans. Unfortunately for him, he had someone interrupt him as he was about to answer a question from the media. Someone tried to give him a FaceTime call.
It ended up being ESPN media personality and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. Haliburton had to quickly tell him that he was still doing his media obligations and hang up the call.
McAfee was likely calling to tell Haliburton that his team is the only chance that the city of Indianapolis has at watching the playoffs this year after the Colts lost in one of the worst games they have played all season long. The Pacers still have a very good shot to play in the postseason.
Haliburton is a frequent guest on McAfee's show. He likes to come into the studio and talk up the Pacers, as well as other things going on in the NBA. After some fans have complained that Haliburton is doing too much off the basketball court that could be making him play poorly, a game like this will help put that to rest.
The Pacers are happy to have Haliburton playing at an All-Star level again. In the team's last three wins, he has averaged 25.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. If he keeps putting up numbers like that McAfee isn't going to be the only one who wants to call him after the game.
Expect to see Haliburton on the McAfee show fairly soon after this incident. It will be interesting to see how these two stars of the city explain what he was calling for.
