'It's Bull----', Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Slams NBA Player Poll
The Indiana Pacers came into Game 2 against the Bucks on a mission. With Damian Lillard returning for Milwaukee, the Pacers had to show everyone that they are still the better team.
That's exactly what they did. Indiana never trailed in the game and took down the Bucks to take a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Milwaukee. That wasn't the only significant reason why the win was important.
Prior to the game, an anonymous player poll was released by The Athletic that had Tyrese Haliburton voted as the most overrated player in the NBA.
Haliburton promptly tore that poll to shreds with his game. He finished with 21 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds, showing how good he is.
Following the game, Rick Carlisle tore the poll to shreds in a NSFW rant. He was not pleased that the poll was even allowed to be released.
"I saw this. The other guys on the list were Jimmy Butler and Giannis. I want to see the guys' faces that voted those guys. I want to see the faces of those guys. This is a bull---- poll. Not everybody even answered the poll. Guys were able to answer if they wanted to. They weren't asked with a microphone. The whole thing is bull----."
Carlisle clearly has a massive problem with the poll even being released, let alone having his star guard at the top of the poll. He doesn't like that players can do it without attaching their name to it.
Haliburton didn't want to talk too much about it after the game. He let his play on the court do the talking, and it was aa pretty loud statement.
Under Haliburton's leadership, the Pacers now have a 2-0 lead as they head into Milwaukee. They look like they are clearly the best team, even when Milwaukee is at full strength.
The performances in these two games have the Pacers thinking sweep. That would allow them to get some rest before taking on either the Cavs or the Heat in the next round.
In the first two games of the series, Haliburton has averaged 15.5 points. 12 assists, and six rebounds per game.
