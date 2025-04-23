Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Talks Ongoing Feud With Damian Lillard
The Indiana Pacers are up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. They are up in the series thanks to great performances from their best players, including Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton had 21 points and 12 assists in the Game 2 victory after having ten points and 12 assists in Game 1. He is simply controlling the pace of the game.
Damian Lillard had some words for Haliburton during Game 1 while he was sitting on the bench. Haliburton outplayed him in Game 2, putting his money where his mouth was.
Read more: 'It's Bull----', Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Slams NBA Player Poll
These two teams do not like each other. It's a true rivalry in a league that doesn't have many teams that have a real disdain for each other.
Haliburton was asked following the Game 2 victory about his feud with Lillard. He gave an interesting response.
“I'm out here just trying to help my team win games,” Haliburton said. “So if there's got to be a little bit of back and forth, it's got to be a little back and forth. But I'm here to win.”
Haliburton isn't interested in any individual agendas. The only thing he cares about is helping the Pacers win as many games as possible.
Indiana is doing a good job of not letting individual feuds get in the way of what's best for the team. Lillard doesn't like Haliburton since Haliburton did the "Dame Time" celebration against him during the NBA Cup last year.
More Pacers news: New Poll Reveals NBA Players Don't Respect Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
Now that Haliburton is healthy and playing well, the Pacers are looking to sweep the Bucks after taking a 2-0 lead. Winning in Milwaukee will be much more difficult, though.
Lillard looked rusty in his first game back, shooting just 4-13 from the field. He likely will be better in Game 3 and in Game 4 at home.
The Pacers have to make sure that they don't let him get going and become Robin to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Batman. Haliburton won't let this feud with Lillard get in the way of that.
In the first two games of the series, Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Fans React to NBA Players Voting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Most Overrated
'Couldn't Care Less', Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Game 2 Win
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.