Quenton Jackson hoping to show growth in every way as Indiana Pacers floor general during summer league
INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Jackson's stint with the Indiana Pacers last season was short, but it went well enough for the young guard to get a qualifying offer entering the offseason. He was with the blue and gold on a two-way contract, so he played with both the Pacers and the Indiana Mad Ants.
Jackson, a 25-year old guard, joined the Pacers organization in early March. In the G League, his scoring popped — he averaged 22.3 points and 5.4 assists per game in nine outings with the Mad Ants. He was efficient as a relentless rim attacker who grabbed steals frequently.
With the Pacers, the Texas A&M product only hit the hardwood three times, finishing the season with two points, four rebounds, and two assists in total. But his G League stint was impressive, and Indiana wanted to keep him around for summer league. And Jackson, by virtue of being a restricted free agent with talent, has a chance to prove that he's worthy of sticking around in the Circle City during the offseason scrimmages.
"Since I've got here, I've kind of considered it a blessing," Jackson said of being with the Pacers. He noted that in prior situations, he didn't feel like he was able to be himself. In Indiana, that hasn't been the case.
Jackson's season in Indy was year two of his career. He spent his rookie season in the G League, too, before getting a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards. He played more often for a tanking Wizards group, so he has a dozen games of NBA experience — which includes a 19-point outing against the Houston Rockets.
The California native had five assists that night, too. Across his two NBA stops, he has proven to be an intriguing guard — Jackson has finished 58.1% of his two-point shots in his career and has low turnover numbers.
Now, the young guard will look to sharpen his skills in summer league with the Pacers. He has been working as the starting point guard with the squad alongside other returning NBA players in Jarace Walker, Kendall Brown, Ben Sheppard, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Jackson will be tasked with leading that group from a ball handling perspective.
"I've been the point guard for the first group," Jackson explained. "But I don't even really consider that my role. I think my role all around is to be a leader. Show the new guys coming in how we handle things around here."
The guard is one of the oldest players on the team. He spent three years playing in college and was named to the All-SEC team in his final season with the Aggies. His last two years were spent in the NBA, including a lengthy second season — by virtue of a long postseason run — with the Pacers.
While Jackson couldn't suit up during the playoffs because he was on a two-way deal, he was able to travel and practice with the team. He got an up-close look at high-level success at the pro level and said he learned a ton from the experience. He will hope to show it during summer league play.
"Just everything," Jackson said of the areas he hopes to show growth in. "Just showing that I can lead a team. I don't want to just go out there and expect to score 100 points. I don't care if I score or not. I just want to go out there and have a good summer league."
As Jackson noted, Indiana let him be himself more than he was with other organizations. That was meaningful, and it helped him play at a higher level. He will hope to build off of that in the coming 10 days.
He spent his first two summer leagues with the Wizards, and they were up and down. With more experience and a bigger role, Jackson has a chance to have another up year. Being the starting floor general is an important role.
The third-year pro said that being a point guard for the Pacers is organized chaos. He has to be in great shape to run the show and believes that he is. It's a selfless, high-energy group, and Jackson hopes to lead them to success.
Between Jackson, Tshiebwe, and the newly-drafted Tristen Newton and Enrique Freeman, there is some competition for two-way contract spots in Indiana. Technically, the Pacers also have a roster spot open. Any of those players having a strong summer league would be important, and as a restricted free agent, Jackson likely has an opportunity to be in the mix for a spot on the 2024-25 Pacers.
He will have to play well in summer league, though, and that could require many things. Between his floor general responsibilities and leadership, there are many ways Quenton Jackson could prove himself in Las Vegas this week. Growing as a point guard is at the top of the list.
