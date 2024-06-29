Source: Oscar Tshiebwe and Quenton Jackson get qualifying offers from Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers two-way contract players Quenton Jackson and Oscar Tshiebwe both received a qualifying offer from the Pacers, a league source told Pacers On SI, which will make them restricted free agents this offseason.
Since both players have only been on a two-way deal with Indiana for one season, their qualifying offer is a two-way agreement for one-year. They are free to sign it at any time, if they are so inclined — though a two-way contract is inexpensive and could be waived by Indiana with little penalty. Two-way contracts allow players to split time between an NBA team and its G League affiliate.
With both players as restricted free agents, the Pacers have the right of first refusal and can match a contract Jackson or Tshiebwe would sign with another team. It should be noted that getting a two-way qualifying offer does not ensure a player will be retained — forward Cassius Stanley, for example, received a two-way qualifying offer from Indiana in 2021, but it was pulled during summer league. Stanley never returned to the Pacers.
Thsiebwe played in eight games for the Pacers last season and averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He had a few stints in Indiana's playing rotation due to injuries. The 24-year old was far more dominant in the G League, where he was named Rookie of the Year after averaging 16.4 points and 16.0 rebounds per game.
The young center participated in Rising Stars festivities during NBA All-Star weekend and was a member of the G League Next Up game, essentially a G League All-Star game. He was great for the Indiana Mad Ants and routinely dominated the glass.
Jackson, meanwhile, joined the Pacers on a two-way deal in early March. He hoped to be a dog on defense for the organization, but his offensive game stood out more. He averaged 22.3 points and 5.4 assists per game for the Mad Ants.
With the Pacers, Jackson made three appearances and averaged 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per night. He holds two years of experience in the NBA — his first campaign was partially with the Washington Wizards.
Jackson and Tshiebwe are worth monitoring during the offseason as restricted free agents. They may be in play for two-way deals with the blue and gold — as could newly-drafted rookies Tristen Newton and Enrique Freeman. Teams can have up to three players on two-way contracts.
Free agency begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan explains Pacers 2024 NBA Draft choices and thinking. CLICK HERE.
- Why the Indiana Pacers traded up for Kansas forward Johnny Furphy in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers tender a qualifying offer to Obi Toppin, sending forward into restricted free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers