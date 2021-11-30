Timberwolves Knock Off The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 on Monday night, and their record is now 9-14 in their first 23 games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves advanced to 11-10 in their first 21 games, and are 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Pacers were playing without star center Myles Turner who was ruled out with an illness.

"I thought we made a really great effort," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "Guys followed a game-plan extremely well. We put ourselves in position, we got the 12-point lead in the third quarter, that was a point where we had to sit down and do everything possible to extend it."

All-Star Domantas Sabonis had a huge night with 16 points, 25 rebounds and ten assists.

Over on the Timberwolves side, D'Angelo Russell had 21 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers will play their next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Related stories on NBA basketball