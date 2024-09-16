Reviewing recent Bleacher Report trade ideas involving the Indiana Pacers
It's mid-September, and usually NBA teams don't make trades or major moves around this time of year. They are getting ready for training camp, with both players and coaches returning to their home market to prepare. That includes the Indiana Pacers, who have some players in Indianapolis as the offseason winds down. Their roster appears to be pretty much set for the coming campaign.
But transactions aren't impossible this time of year. Indiana signed guard T.J. McConnell to a contract extension earlier this month, and in early October of 2021, injuries necessitated a deal between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets involving Edmond Sumner. If a deal is beneficial, the timing is less relevant.
In that spirit, let's review two trade ideas proposed by Bleacher Report authors (in this case, Dan Favale and Eric Pincus) involving the Pacers.
Pacers receive: Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors receive: Isaiah Jackson, three second-round draft picks (2025, 2027 via UTAH, 2029 via POR)
Favale noted in a piece that this move could help Indiana on defense because Moody is wing sized, and the Pacers need depth at that position.
That is undeniably true, and Moody would instantly slot in as the backup three in Indiana. The 2021 lottery pick hasn't played consistently in Golden State, bouncing in and out of the rotation on a team chasing a title every year.
The Warriors have more depth now, so Moody may be on the outside of Steve Kerr's rotation this season. If that is the case, perhaps this trade involving Jackson, who was also a first-round pick in 2021, could make sense. Jackson is a mobile defender who can switch out on to multiple positions and is a great finisher above the rim. He would help a Golden State group that doesn't have great frontcourt depth.
This deal doesn't seem like one the Warriors would make, but if they are more comfortable with Jackson's price on his next deal than Moody's price, perhaps it's something both teams could pursue. If Indiana could acquire a young wing without giving up a first-round pick, they should consider it.
Walker Kessler is a 'realistic' trade target for Pacers
Pincus wrote a story about realistic trade targets for every franchise, and his best fit for the Pacers is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler.
Indiana has uncertainty at the five spot with both Jackson and Myles Turner having expiring contracts after this season. Pincus opines that the Pacers acquiring Kessler would give them a long-term fit on the interior with the future in mind. If Turner and/or Jackson aren't back with the blue and gold, they could use depth like Kessler. Utah's young center is still on his rookie-scale contract.
The Jazz big man may not be the best fit in the Circle City. He's slower and more ground bound. But his defense is elite, and for the right price, he would make sense as an acquisition just about anywhere. His fit in Indiana is tricky, yet the franchise will have to figure out its future with Turner at some point in the next 9.5 months.
Pincus also listed Pacers forward Jarace Walker as a target for the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons while noting Bennedict Mathurin could be a fit with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Pistons.
Indiana likely wouldn't make a move for someone like Kessler until next offseason. Their roster appears to be nearly set for opening night of the coming campaign.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- The game slowed down for Aaron Nesmith last season, and the Indiana Pacers reaped the benefits. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers