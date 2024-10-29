Pacers News: Indiana All-Star Joins Hit Netflix Docuseries ‘Starting 5’
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is one of five NBA players who will star in season two of the hit Netflix docuseries "Starting 5." The series follows the lives of five players throughout the NBA season, and is produced Uninterrupted, the production company of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James and his longtime friend and business associate Maverick Carter.
Haliburton, Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden are the five players whom the documentary will follow this season.
The first season of "Starting 5" followed James, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, and Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler during the 2023-24 season. The 10-episode series was released earlier this month.
The cast for this second season features five more stars, who have combined for 31 NBA All-Star appearances over their careers.
Haliburton is coming off the best season of his career. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists per game. He led the NBA in assists per game, and made his second career NBA All-Star Game, and his first All-Star Game as a starter.
Haliburton led the Pacers back to the playoffs as well, taking them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. The Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics, but Haliburton missed the end of the series after injuring his hamstring in Game 2.
The 24-year-old is the youngest player to be featured in the series so far. He has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the league, and has continued to gain popularity amid a breakout season last year.
Haliburton and the Pacers have not gotten off to a strong start in the 2024-25 season. The team has started the season 1-3, and Haliburton even failed to record a point in their second game of the year against the New York Knicks. Haliburton has played better in the two games since, but the Pacers have yet to find their groove again after their postseason run last season.
These early season struggles will likely be chronicled in the docuseries, especially if they do not improve soon. The series is expected to be released next year.
