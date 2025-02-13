Shaq Calls Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton For Recent Performances
The Indiana Pacers limped into the All-Star break. As good as January was to them, February has not been so kind to them so far.
They are just 4-3 in the month of February so far. Indiana was able to survive the worst team in the NBA on Wednesday by beating the Wizards in overtime.
It was a game that should never have gone into overtime. Had Pascal Siakam not missed a late free-throw, the Pacers would have won in regulation.
Siakam is not someone who can be blamed for the Pacers' recent struggles, though. He was named to the All-Star team for a reason.
Read more: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to First Woman to Sign NBA Contract
Tyrese Haliburton has not been up to the standard that he set for himself last season. He was a third-team All-NBA performer last season and has not been playing nearly as well this season.
Haliburton didn't necessarily play poorly against Washington. He had 20 points and seven assists on 8-18 shooting, which are decent enough numbers.
The problem is that almost every single number is down from last season, and he's a supermax player. Shaquille O'Neal called Haliburton out for that poor play compared to last season, specifically talking about his game against the Knicks.
"Listen, for Tyrese he didn’t have a bad game with 16-5-8 but Candace [Parker] knows this, Vince [Carter] knows this. When you are the go-to person, you need to do more.”
O'Neal knows what it means to be the top dog on a team, so he knows what is required night in and night out in that situation. He doesn't believe that Haliburton is living up to that standard.
More Pacers news: Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Reveals Myles Turner Injury is Worse Than Expected
It's hard to say that O'Neal is wrong. If Haliburton was living up to the standard set by signing a supermax, he would be on the All-Star team this year.
Instead, Haliburton's numbers are down across the board from last year. They need more out of him if they are going to make another deep run in the playoffs as they did a year ago.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from the 3-point line.
Last year, he had 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Alex Len Changes Course, Ditches Pacers for Deal With Lakers
Top 3 Buyout Candidates For Pacers Following Trade Deadline
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.