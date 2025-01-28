Surprise Pacers Vet Projected to be Named All-Star Reserve
The NBA announced its Eastern Conference All-Star starters for next month during last Thursday's "Inside The NBA" TNT broadcast. Perhaps unsurprisingly due to the Indiana Pacers' relatively modest market and shaky start, none of the team's players were named to the East's first five.
Instead, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns all made the cut. These are all great players, with All-NBA credentials, on the East's top four seeds.
Fan voting comprises 50 percent of the weighted voting for All-Star starters, while the remaining half is split between players and journalists.
This Thursday, TNT will reveal the seven players named by NBA coaches to the Eastern Conference's reserves. The list will consist of two backcourt players, three frontcourt players (i.e. forwards and centers), and two wildcard picks.
Among the three frontcourt player spots, The Athletic's Zach Harper votes for two-time All-NBA Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam to make his third All-Star squad this year. Harper does not select All-NBA Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton for any of the East reserve slots.
"I struggled a little with this third frontcourt spot," Harper writes.
He had also listed three-time All-Star Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown and All-Defensive Team Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley to his East frontcourt.
"A healthier season from Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero would’ve had them fighting for the spot instead of Siakam. However, the Pacers forward has been pretty good, and I’ll slot him in over Nikola Vučević for a third frontcourt spot. Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen was also in consideration here."
For his backcourt, Harper lists eight-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard and three-time All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
Harper also uses both his wildcard spots for East guards, naming Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham and Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland to these final openings.
Siakam has surprisingly emerged as a clutch bucket-getter, never quite his role during his Toronto Raptors tenure.
Haliburton began the season a bit unsteadily, but has looked better of late.
Still, Siakam has been Indiana's steadiest two-way presence en route to a respectable 25-20 season start and the East's No. 5 seed (so far).
This year, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.2 points on .526/.413/.743 shooting splits, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 dimes a night through 45 games. He's enjoying his most efficient scoring season ever, per Evan Sidery of Forbes.
