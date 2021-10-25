How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

The Bucks Crushed The Nets, Lost To The Heat And Beat The Spurs, How Will They Do Against The Pacers?
In the Milwaukee Bucks first game of the season, they picked up right where they left off last season and blew out the Brooklyn Nets 127-104.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers fell apart and blew a 23-point and lost to the Charlotte Hornets.
Since then, the Bucks have gotten crushed by the Miami Heat and beat the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Pacers, they lost to the Washington Wizards and beat the Heat (who didn't have Kyle Lowry).
On Monday the 2-1 Bucks will visit the 1-2 Pacers.
Last season the Bucks beat the Pacers in all three games they played each other, and no game was particularly close either.
The one thing the Pacers can hope is that the Bucks (who've been on the road for several days) will come in tired and have an eye on getting home.
They've been in Miami, San Antonio and now Indiana.
These are the kinds of games where a team who plays hard could come out and stun a much better team.
The game kicks off at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday night in Indianapolis.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.