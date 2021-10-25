How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

In the Milwaukee Bucks first game of the season, they picked up right where they left off last season and blew out the Brooklyn Nets 127-104.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers fell apart and blew a 23-point and lost to the Charlotte Hornets.

Since then, the Bucks have gotten crushed by the Miami Heat and beat the San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Pacers, they lost to the Washington Wizards and beat the Heat (who didn't have Kyle Lowry).

On Monday the 2-1 Bucks will visit the 1-2 Pacers.

Last season the Bucks beat the Pacers in all three games they played each other, and no game was particularly close either.

The one thing the Pacers can hope is that the Bucks (who've been on the road for several days) will come in tired and have an eye on getting home.

They've been in Miami, San Antonio and now Indiana.

These are the kinds of games where a team who plays hard could come out and stun a much better team.

The game kicks off at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday night in Indianapolis.



Related stories on NBA basketball