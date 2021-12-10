Mavs And Pacers Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Indianapolis on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Mavericks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game with a win in their last contest against the New York Knicks, and are 11-16 on the season.

As for the Mavs, they are 11-12 after losing to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.

