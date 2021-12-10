Publish date:
Mavs And Pacers Starting Lineups
The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
The Pacers come into the game with a win in their last contest against the New York Knicks, and are 11-16 on the season.
As for the Mavs, they are 11-12 after losing to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.
