Pacers News: Thomas Bryant Already Loves Being With Indiana After Just One Game
The Indiana Pacers recently acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat in exchange for two second-round pick swaps in the 2031 NBA Draft.
Prior to the trade Bryant, in his eighth season, competed in 10 games for the Heat, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers are the lowest he’s posted since his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since then, the 27-year-old has played for the Washington Wizards, the Lakers again, the Denver Nuggets, and most recently the Miami Heat. Over the course of his career he’s averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
The Pacers, who notoriously struggled defensively this season, were in real need of adding more depth to the roster, specifically on the interior for rim protection. Indiana faced multiple injuries at the forward and center position with Isiaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both lost to torn Achilled tendons.
Prior to completing the deal with Miami, the Pacers were ranked No. 27 defensively in the NBA, causing Indiana to seek out more players to add to the roster.
Just hours following the completion of the trade, Thomas Bryant was ready to suit up for his first game as a Pacer where he finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and a blocked shot. The Pacers were able to pick up a strong win against the Pelicans defeating New Orleans 119-104.
"It felt great just being with a team that had a need for me and accepted me for who I am and what I do out there on the court," Bryant said, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. "It felt great to just have that camaraderie and the love that you feel right then and there when you first come in."
Although Thomas Bryant enjoyed being in Miami, there wasn’t much need for him any longer as the Heat feature one of the most versatile big men in the league in Bam Adebayo. Miami also needed some luxury tax relief, and didn’t require anything from Indiana in return. The deal almost worked out seamlessly as the Pacers had just enough cap space to sign Bryant and a roster spot for his position wide open.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is just as thrilled to bring Bryant to Indiana as Bryant was to join the team.
"I've always admired him from afar," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "He plays with a great enthusiasm, great energy. He's a highly skilled big. He's taller than you think he is. ... I know that he's had some very good 3-point shooting years. A guy who has the ability to stretch the floor and can do damage around the basket is very, very valuable. He's got a really good basketball IQ. He picked things up very quickly out there. He plays with an energy and a vibe that's really cool."
