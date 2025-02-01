Trae Young Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers will play their 47th game of the season on Saturday as they prepare to face their conference foe, the Atlanta Hawks.
The Pacers will look to continue their win streak and extend it to three games after tonight. However, it won't be easy, as the Hawks will have their star point guard on the court tonight, although he landed on the injury report.
Trae Young will likely be on the court tonight for this game against the Pacers.
Young is listed as probable due to a hamstring issue on his right side. This issue has been bothering Young for some time.
Nonetheless, he still played in the Hawks' last two games after sitting out of this past Monday's loss to the Timberwolves due to right hamstring tightness.
He's averaged 18.0 points and 9.5 assists over 33.0 minutes over that span, but he's shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three on 8.5 three-point attempts per game.
Young wasn't his All-Star self the last time he was on the court. He recorded only 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting from the field, 10 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 26-year-old star guard has been solid for the Hawks this season, averaging 22.5 points per game, 11.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 40 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in 44 games and 36 minutes of action.
Regardless, the Pacers will have their hands full in this matchup.
This will be the first of three matchups against the Hawks this season. Last season, the Pacers annihilated the Hawks in all four matchups, going 4-0 against them.
The Pacers scored 150+ points on the Hawks in three of the four matchups last season.
As the Packers look to extend their winning streak, the Hawks want to end their seven-game losing streak.
The Pacers will look to earn their 14th win in front of their home crowd, and the Hawks will look for their 12th win away from their home crowd.
The Pacers are 16-15 against Eastern Conference opponents, and the Hawks are 15-12 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Indiana has been one of the hotter teams lately, recording an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.
The Pacers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
