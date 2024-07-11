Tyrese Haliburton, Team USA take down Andrew Nembhard, Canada as Indiana Pacers guards face off
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard battled last night in Las Vegas as Team USA and Canada faced off in a scrimmage ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both guards have already been named to the 12-man roster for their national teams.
The duel between the United States and Canada was the first game that kicked off the USA Basketball Showcase. The North American countries faced off in T-Mobile Arena, which was the site of the Pacers 2023 In-Season Tournament run.
Neither Pacers player was in the opening five for their team, but they both played significant roles and wound up guarding each other with bench units. Haliburton's passing and Nembhard's defense both were on display — their scoring was largely muted.
Canada raced ahead early in the game, but Team USA's second unit entered and changed the tenor of the outing. That made things tight until the second half when the red, white, and blue raced ahead and put the game away. Players who aren't on the 12-man rosters were playing in the fourth quarter.
Team USA went on to win 86-72 — Haliburton took home the bragging rights. The Pacers All-NBA guard finished with two points, four rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block in the victory. He was a game-high +17 and shot 1/4 from the field.
Nembhard finished with one rebound, one assist, and one steal while shooting 0/5 from the field. He got open in the paint for his short-range jumper many times but never knocked it down.
Both teams will now head overseas for more friendlies ahead of the Olympics.
