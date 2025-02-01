Will Bennedict Mathurin Play vs Hawks? Pacers Release Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers need every advantage they can get in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Sitting at 26-20, which is good for the No. 5 seed in the East, they look ahead to Saturday's matchup against a struggling Atlanta Hawks squad. The Hawks appear flightless at the moment in the midst of a seven-game losing streak that Indiana would love to add to.
The Pacers are coming off a 133-119 win against the Detroit Pistons in what was their first game back after playing a pair of games against the San Antonio Spurs in Paris, France.
The game saw quite a few bright spots. Pascal Siakam's 37-point outburst reminded the world why he deserves to be an All-Star, and Tyrese Haliburton's 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds night reminded the world why he was snubbed of an All-Star selection.
Something the game was missing was Bennedict Mathurin who did not play due to an illness.
Mathurin is averaging the third-most points on the Pacers with 16.4 and is enjoying a season averaging more points, steals, blocks, and rebounds than the year prior. Not to mention, he is doing all this on a career-high 47 percent shooting from the field.
The 22-year-old has found himself on the injury report once again before Saturday's contest as he was listed as questionable with an illness. However, he will play.
After Saturday's matchup, the Pacers start a four game roadtrip with stops to play the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.
Given Atlanta's current slump, that could be the best opportunity to underestimate them and be the team to snap the losing streak. Treating this game as just another contender in a tight Conference must be the mindset, and having the third-highest scorer on the floor will always help with that.
Mathurin's last outing came in Paris when he scored 13 points in 21 minutes in the 136-98 win. This came two days after the inaugural Paris game seeing Mathurin lead the team in scoring with 24 points and two steals on an efficient 11-14 from the field.
