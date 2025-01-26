Pacers Rumors: Myles Turner Contract Situation Could Be Big Problem For Indiana
The Indiana Pacers have been a part of Myles Turner's life for a decade now. He was their first-round pick back in 2015.
He has seen a lot of different versions of this team throughout the years. He went from being teammates with Paul George to having the Pacers bring in Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
The "Turbonis" frontcourt ultimately didn't work, so they shipped Sabonis out to Sacramento instead of Turner. They got Tyrese Haliburton in that trade, so they are happy with the result.
Turner has had to deal with his name in trade rumors more often than not in his time in Indiana. Despite that, the Pacers have always brought him back as their center.
After this season, Turner will be a free agent. It's the first time in his career that he will hit free agency. It's something that the Pacers would like to resolve.
Indiana would like to bring him back if they can. He is a fabric of the organization and a team leader. He's also a fan favorite.
It looks like they are going to have some contract issues to work for if they do want to bring him back. He is rumored to want $30 million+ in free agency.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, he has heard that the Pacers might not want to pay Turner that much money. They might want him to take a smaller contract.
Of course, the Pacers and Turner have a lot of history together. If push comes to shove, they would likely be able to work something out.
Indiana doesn't have many better options at center than Turner. He will be one of the most attractive free agent options at that position this summer.
With that being the case, the Pacers are going to be very motivated to get a deal done. If they don't think they can, they might have to trade him before the deadline.
Trading him before the deadline would indicate that they don't think getting a deal done is possible. That is highly unlikely at this point, though.
Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.
