Will Myles Turner Play? Full Pacers vs Warriors Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off of a dominant 129-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, putting them at a 20-18 record and seventh place in the Western Conference.
This was a surprising win, partially because starting center Myles Turner was missing from the lineup due to an undisclosed illness. Now, it looks like the same could happen against the Golden State Warriors.
In the official NBA Injury Report, Turner has been listed as questionable with the same illness. But he will play today.
Turner has been an excellent presence under the rim for Indiana, averaging 15.1 points, seven total rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Turner has played for the Pacers ever since they selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft with the 11th overall pick. Since then, he has been a defensive force, leading the NBA in blocking in twice and going into consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.
While the Pacers did miss Turner, it seems they have a worthy back up in Thomas Bryant.
An eight-year NBA journeyman who was freshly traded to Indiana this season, Bryant had a break out game against the Bulls, recording 22 points, eight total rebounds, two steals, and one assists.
While he isn't putting up the same defensive numbers as Turner, Bryant seems to be more than a worthy replacement offensively.
Turner isn't the only player listed as questionable ahead of the Golden State match up. Four other players are listed as questionable while three more are definitively out for the game.
The most significant name on the injury report is star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has recently gotten over his slump and has become a dominant force on the court. He is suffering from an ankle sprain. Haliburton will play as well.
Additionally, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are all listed as questionable because they are signed to a two-way deal with the Pacers' G League Affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants.
Finally, power forward Isaiah Jackson and small forward/shooting guard Aaron Nesmith will not be making an appearance during this game. Jackson is out with a torn right achilles tendon and Nesmith is suffering from a left ankle sprain.
