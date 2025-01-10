Steph Curry Injury Status For Pacers vs Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Golden State Warriors tonight as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. However, it seems that Golden State will be without a few players.
One of which is star guard Steph Curry. Curry has been ruled out for this game as he deals with knee injury management. Along with Curry, forward Draymond Green will also be out for this game.
Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski have also been ruled out.
With Curry out of the game, Indiana will look to take advantage to get the win. Curry provides so much for the Golden State offensive attack so without him, the Warriors could be out of sorts.
But the Pacers can't take this undermanned Warriors team for granted and they will need to act as if Golden State is healthy. Underestimating any team, no matter who is on the floor, can be dangerous and the Pacers desperately need to get a win here.
Guard Buddy Hield will likely be the main source of offense for the Warriors in this contest. Indiana is very familiar with Hield and will need to make sure to keep him off the 3-point line if they want to find success.
The Pacers themselves are dealing with some injury issues as both Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were listed as questionable for the game. It remains to be seen if either will suit up so we could have a game missing a ton of star power.
We should know closer to game start whether Haliburton or Turner will be able to play in this game. If they can go, it would give the Pacers an extra boost for this matchup.
Indiana will be taking on a very shorthanded Warriors team in this game, giving them a chance to grab a win. The Pacers beat the Warriors on the road recently and the scene is now shifting over to Indiana for the game.
The Pacers hold a record of 20-18 on the season and have battled back to put themselves into a place of contention. If they can get this game, it could go a long way in terms of their overall place in the Eastern Conference standings.
