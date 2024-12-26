Will Myles Turner Play vs Thunder? Full Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers have been on a roll to end the calendar year. They have won five straight games and six of their last seven. They are coming off a road trip in which they went 3-0 while beating some tough teams, including Phoenix with their Big Three playing in the game.
Part of the reason for that has been a renewed confidence in their defense. The Pacers have been able to play strong defense. On the season, the Pacers have the 20th-best defensive rating in the NBA. Over the last seven games, they have the seventh-best.
That renewed commitment to defense has really helped the Pacers win games, even when they haven't been shooting well. In the game that they beat Phoenix in, they shot under 40% from the field but still won the game. They just need to be an average defensive team to be dangerous.
A large reason why the Pacers have had a great defense in the last few games is the play of Myles Turner. Turner is the anchor in the paint who turns away shots. He's their rim protector who is able to erase mistakes that are made by the backcourt, especially Tyrese Haliburton.
On the season, Turner blocks 2.1 shots per game. That's third-best in the league. His ability to clean up shots at the rim is something that this team leans on. He is the perfect combination of 3-and-D as a center because he's been shooting it great from beyond the arc as well.
The Pacers are finally back home and are getting ready to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference, so Indiana needs their best players to be healthy for this matchup. That includes Turner.
Heading into the matchup with OKC, Turner was listed as questionable due to a right oblique contusion but will play. Oblique injuries have been in the news lately with two stars from the Orlando Magic suffering tears that will keep them out for weeks, so the Pacers want to be careful.
Turner is one of the most important players on Indiana's roster. He creates matchup problems on offense and has returned as one of the best defenders in the league this season. He's a big part of what this Pacers team likes to do on both ends of the court.
