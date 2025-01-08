Will Tyrese Haliburton Play vs Bulls? Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are playing some really solid basketball right now. They have won nine of their last 12 games. In their most recent games, the Pacers have blown out three teams in a row. Indiana has taken down Brooklyn, Phoenix, and Miami in consecutive games.
Tyrese Haliburton has been a big part of that. He has been playing some of his best basketball all season long. In the last ten games, he's averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. He also has been shooting 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line.
Something that has been underrated with Haliburton's play in this nice stretch for the Pacers is his decision to attack the rim more. He is putting more pressure on defenses in the lane, which has opened up more opportunities for him to make layups and also find open shooters.
The Pacers are taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. They are hoping to keep their winning ways going. Unfortunately, Haliburton was listed on the injury report as questionable ahead of the game due to a right ankle sprain.
While that is the case, Haliburton will be on the court and has been upgraded to active.
The Pacers will have their star point guard out there and look to earn their fourth consectuive win.
Although the Pacers will have Haliburton on the court, they will be wihtout their star center Myles Turner. Turner was a late add to the injurt report due to an illness and he will miss his first game since mid-Novemeber.
Part of why the Pacers have played so well over the last dozen games is because they have started to get more healthy over that timespan. They have been able to get Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard back and playing their normal number of minutes, which is great.
The next step on the Pacers' health journey is to get Aaron Nesmith back and back into the starting lineup. He is the best perimeter defender that the Pacers have, so getting him back will only make Indiana's defense better. That's the key to having them contend.
Indiana has a tough stretch of games coming up in the next few days. After this game against the Bulls, they take on the Golden State Warriors before back-to-back games against the Cavs. After that stretch, the schedule finally starts to get a bit easier for them.
The fact that the Pacers have been able to beat some good teams in the last few weeks is a positive sign for the rest of their year. They just have to stay healthy and keep Haliburton as aggressive as possible offensively when he is out there on the court.
