With Olympics in rearview mirror, Keisei Tominaga ready for NBA and time with Indiana Pacers
Keisei Tominaga is set to join the Indiana Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning the organization will get his NBA rights for the coming season. The first-year guard from Nebraska is known for his outside shooting ability.
Despite being a rookie, though, Tominaga didn't play for the Pacers in summer league or practice with the summer group. Instead, he played for Japan in the 2024 Paris Olympics — the second-straight summer he represented his country in a major tournament.
The 23-year old appeared in all three Group Stage games for the Japanese side, but they went 0-3 and were eliminated over the weekend. Tominaga's international run is over.
After being knocked out of the tournament, Tominaga spoke with Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews about the Olympics and his upcoming NBA journey with the Pacers. "Definitely a good experience, you know, comparing yourself against top teams in the world, it was a great experience. But I think we need to improve even more," Tominaga said.
The young guard played eight minutes in the Olympics, where he had two points and one steal in total. He went 1/5 from the field for Japan.
Next up? Playing for the Pacers. "This summer I'll prepare for this NBA opportunity, I just got to show every day that I can accomplish my dream and get into the NBA, so yeah I am very excited," Tominaga said.
On an Exhibit 10 deal, the sweet-shooting guard could end up in training camp for the blue and gold. The most likely outcome is that he will be with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League next year fighting to prove he belongs with the pros.
The full interview between Tominaga and Urbonas can be read here. He averaged 15.1 points per game at Nebraska last season.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton is looking to prove his 2023 dominance wasn't fluky, he believes Indiana Pacers are being glossed over. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers agree to one-year deal with forward Cole Swider. CLICK HERE.
- Report: San Antonio Spurs registered trade interest in Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers