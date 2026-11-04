3 Free Agents the Pacers could target with their 15th roster spot

November 5th.

The significance of this date is that is when the Pacers are eligible to sign a veteran to their 15th and final roster spot.

Expectations were that James Johnson would likely fill that 15th roster spot when the time came, but it appears that reunion might have to be put on hold, at least for a little while.

With numerous injuries already in this short season, the Pacers are lacking healthy NBA bodies and desperately need to search the thin free agent market to potentially add someone that can help contribute, at least until everyone is back healthy.

Here are three names that the Pacers could add in free agency and why they make sense.

1). Trey Jemison III - (Alex Golden's Pick)

Oct 10, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Trey Jemison III (50) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jemison signed with the Raptors in the offseason but was waived after he suffered a hand injury. The injury was not believed to be serious and there are other teams that have looked at his services because of his hard play.

Last season, the 26-year-old journeyman center spent the entire year with the New York Knicks on a two-way deal. He did not play often, but provided them with depth at the five spot in case they needed it, and was praised by Mike Brown for his defensive play in the preseason.

While this might come across as an underwhelming option to fans, here are three reasons why Jemison would be my pick for the Pacers: his age, he would fit into this locker room, and his skillset is different than Huff and Nance.

Entering the prime of his career, the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Jemison is eager is to land a roster spot after being on multiple different teams throughout his career. He plays with a high-motor on a night-to-night basis, is a capable rebounder and rim protector, and has a career 55.5% field-goal percentage. I look at him as a more athletic Tony Bradley, who had success in this Pacers' system despite being drastically different from their style of play.

The Pacers prioritize adding good-guys to their locker room, and Jemison certainly meets that criteria. He has been praised for his positivity, energy and team-first approach, and is known for being a devout christian, similar to the Pacers midseason signing last year of Micah Potter.

With Nance's and Huff's struggles, adding a player like Jemison --who is a strong screen setter, more of a force as an interior defender and a capable lob threat-- strengthens the Pacers center depth immediately. He has no outside game, won't put the ball on the floor to create, and can struggle with ball security. There is a reason why he is currently a free agent, but he is worth giving a shot to considering the Pacers current status at the five -- at least on a non-guaranteed deal.

2). Kevin Love - (Eric Santos's Pick)

Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 15th roster spot can generally be seen as a minor component in the grand scheme of the regular season, especially if it's for a veteran minimum signee, so it would be most beneficial for the Pacers to focus on positional needs.

One option is to bring in the 38-year-old Kevin Love as a veteran presence for the frontcourt. With Ivica Zubac already missing multiple games due to injury, there could be a point later on in which Indiana needs a battle-tested big to strengthen the rotation. Love, averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, adds insurance in this regard.

Although Tyrese Haliburton’s latest injury adds a wrench to the Pacers’ lineup, numerous guards on the free-agent market are either unproven or dealing with injuries.

3). Gabe Vincent (Ethan Skolnick's Pick)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can never have enough steady ball-handling, especially when your star point guard can't be counted on to always be available. So why not bring in some insurance -- someone who not that long ago was starting in an NBA Finals?

Things haven't gone that well for Gabe Vincent since, his tenure with the Lakers marred by injuries, and getting only occasional minutes with Atlanta. But he's a veteran voice at this point and, if he's healthy, he would be a decent defensive backcourt complement to Andrew Nembhard on the nights Haliburton is out. And he just turned 30 -- so maybe he could stick around.