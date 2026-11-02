Pacers lose ugly game versus winless Nets

INDIANAPOLIS -- In what was truly one of the most ugly games of basketball I have seen in quite some time, the Pacers and Nets managed to throw this game back to the early 2000s for a brick-off.

Trailing by 8 points with approximately 40 seconds remaining, Larry Nance Jr. forced a Nets turnover and Andrew Nembhard corralled the loose ball. As Nembhard drove to the basket he threw the ball to Nance as the defense collapsed. Instead of catching it clean for an easy two, the ball ricocheted off Nance's hand and hit Nembhard who was standing out of bounds.

And that was the type of night it was for the Pacers. Everything that needed to go right went wrong. Brooklyn came into tonight's matchup winless and just like the 2025-26 season, they get their first win of the season against a banged up Pacers team.

Neither the Pacers or Nets could throw the ball into the ocean, but unfortunately for Indiana, Brooklyn was a little less inefficient from the field (41.1% compared to 40%) and pulled out the 98-90 win.

A lid on the rim

Nov 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) and Indiana Pacers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) reach for the ball during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing over the PA system at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during a timeout was the song 'Single Ladies' by Beyoncé and it could not have been more fitting. Single ladies are referred to as 'misses' and that is exactly what filled the court for the Paces during this game.

Watching this team try and make consecutive shots tonight was more difficult than teaching a toddler how to potty train. Indiana finished the 1st half with just 40 points on 12-37 shooting for a woeful 32.4%. Entering tonight as the 22nd worst three-point shooting team, they went just 4-20 in the first half from distance and Jarace Walker had half of their makes. Combine that with 4 missed free throws when points are hard to come by, and a 9-8 assist-to-turnover ratio, Indiana was lucky to only trail the half by 3.

Then the second half came and the misses continued. Indiana missed their first five shots of the third quarter and found themselves trailing by ten points. Nesmith finally broke the ice with a floater to get Indiana its first bucket of the quarter, but a 10-point lead proved to be too much in a game where neither team could score at ease.

Indiana finished the game with just 28 made shots on 70 attempts. They ended up going 13-35 from three --thanks to a 75% effort (6 for 8) in the fourth quarter-- but were shooting just 25.9% (7-27) before that. It was truly an awful shooting performance for the majority of the game

Pacers honor ABA legends

Pacers honor former ABA players:



Charles Edge

Mike Flynn

Dave Robisch

Don Buse

Billy Knight

Bob Netolicky

Darnell Hillman

Freddie Lewis pic.twitter.com/mDf1A4jKA4 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) November 1, 2026

One of the only bright spots of tonight's game came midway through the first quarter when former ABA players came out to be honored as the NBA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the NBA merger.

Freddie Lewis, Darnell Hilman, Billy Knight, Don Buse and Bob Netolicky highlighted the group that was there. Also joining them were Charles Edge, Mike Flynn and Dave Robisch. The crowd gave the ABA legends a warm ovation and thanked them for their contributions to the franchise during their heyday.

Debuting our ABA Classic Court today 😍 pic.twitter.com/qbODQk8TE5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 1, 2026

In addition to the players being honored, the Pacers played on an incredibly sleek design that replicated the history of the ABA. Pacers Art Director Renick Bowman shared the inspiration behind the design he and his team came up with on X:



"This was a fun one! A lot of archival footage reviewed to create a mashup of some of the best courts we played on…plaid lanes to represent Slick, a stained ABA trophy to create a “finals court” look and a new glaze paint to give that vintage touch."

If the basketball being played on the court would have matched the beauty in this design, it would have been a much more enjoyable Sunday.

Pacers have no answer at center

Nov 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) fouls Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ivica Zubac out, the Pacers are getting very little from their backup centers. And tonight, it was as bad as it has been all season.

Jay Huff fouled out of the game in 16 minutes and 40 seconds and went scoreless. He had 1 blocked shot and only gathered three rebounds.

Nance was the better of the two, but that is not a ringing endorsement of his play. He went 1-5 from the field, 1-4 from three, and 1-4 from the free throw line . He created multiple extra possessions with 4 offensive rebounds, had an assist and a steal, but the Nets were leaving him wide open whenever he caught the ball on the perimeter daring him to launch it.

Carlisle after the game said they have to learn how to play cleaner and without fouling. They've had to play smaller because of these issues and of course the injuries are stacking up.

If there is one position you can critize the front office for struggling to address the last two offseasons, it is without question at center. Yes they made the midseason trade for Zubac, but the last two summers they have not landed strong center depth.

Hopefully Zubac isn't out too much longer, but Carlisle said pregame that they will not be rushing these players back before they're fully healthy and Zubac has not been seen on the bench since the Pacers loss in Milwaukee last Monday.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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