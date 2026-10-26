5 Pacers will miss tonight's game against Tyler Herro, Bucks
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The Indiana Pacers will be without five of their key players for their matchup against Milwaukee Bucks: Ivica Zubac, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard.
During the pregame media session head coach Rick Carlisle shared some significant injury news for all of these players and what their status currently is.
Update on Ivica Zubac
On Sunday evening, Zubac exited the game in the middle of the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game and was seen leaving the arena on crutches. His X-rays came back negative, which was a positive.
Carlisle provided more clarity on Zubac's injury Monday evening and said that he walked into the arena without a boot, his sneakers on and a slight limp. There is no timetable for his return, but the update was encouraging. He had a lot of swelling last night but it was better Monday after a lot of treatment.
Andrew Nembhard OUT against Bucks
As for tonight's game, Nembhard joined the injury report this afternoon and was listed as questionable. Carlisle said that he would be out against Milwuakee with a back issue that they're trying to work through. The Pacers social media page listed Nembhard as questionable with neck soreness. There was no timetable given on his status moving forward.
Ben Sheppard to have surgery on torn meniscus
Ben Sheppard traveled with the team to Brooklyn on Sunday night but did not make the trip to Milwaukee. The four-year guard remained in New York as he will be having surgery on his torn meniscus. Carlisle shared that his surgery will take place on Wednesday and he will rejoin the team at the appropriate time --which could be this Thursday or Friday.
T.J. McConnell still sidelined with hamstring strain
McConnell has still yet to play in a game for the Pacers this season. His injury dates back to the beginning of training camp and there has been no update on his return.
Johnny Furphy still rehabbing his torn ACL
Several sites have listed Furphy as OUT for the season, but that is not true. Furphy is recovering from his ACL tear that took place in early February against the Toronto Raptors last season. While there is no timetable for his return, expectations continue to be that he will be cleared to play sometime this season. The typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 9-12 months.
Indiana will have 12 players available for their game in Milwaukee
-Tyrese Haliburton
-Kelly Oubre Jr,
-Aaron Nesmith
-Pascal Siakam
-Jay Huff
-Quenton Jackson
-Jarace Walker
-Obi Toppin
-Larry Nance Jr.
-Jalen Slawson
-Kobe Brown
-Braden Smith
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA