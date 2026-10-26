5 Pacers will miss tonight's game against Tyler Herro, Bucks

The Indiana Pacers will be without five of their key players for their matchup against Milwaukee Bucks: Ivica Zubac, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard.

During the pregame media session head coach Rick Carlisle shared some significant injury news for all of these players and what their status currently is.

Update on Ivica Zubac

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday evening, Zubac exited the game in the middle of the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game and was seen leaving the arena on crutches. His X-rays came back negative, which was a positive.

Carlisle provided more clarity on Zubac's injury Monday evening and said that he walked into the arena without a boot, his sneakers on and a slight limp. There is no timetable for his return, but the update was encouraging. He had a lot of swelling last night but it was better Monday after a lot of treatment.

Andrew Nembhard OUT against Bucks

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) sets the play while defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for tonight's game, Nembhard joined the injury report this afternoon and was listed as questionable. Carlisle said that he would be out against Milwuakee with a back issue that they're trying to work through. The Pacers social media page listed Nembhard as questionable with neck soreness. There was no timetable given on his status moving forward.

Ben Sheppard to have surgery on torn meniscus

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to a violation against him for a kick ball against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Sheppard traveled with the team to Brooklyn on Sunday night but did not make the trip to Milwaukee. The four-year guard remained in New York as he will be having surgery on his torn meniscus. Carlisle shared that his surgery will take place on Wednesday and he will rejoin the team at the appropriate time --which could be this Thursday or Friday.

T.J. McConnell still sidelined with hamstring strain

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McConnell has still yet to play in a game for the Pacers this season. His injury dates back to the beginning of training camp and there has been no update on his return.

Johnny Furphy still rehabbing his torn ACL

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) arrives at the stadium before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several sites have listed Furphy as OUT for the season, but that is not true. Furphy is recovering from his ACL tear that took place in early February against the Toronto Raptors last season. While there is no timetable for his return, expectations continue to be that he will be cleared to play sometime this season. The typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 9-12 months.

Indiana will have 12 players available for their game in Milwaukee

Many injury updates from Rick Carlisle on Sheppard’s surgery, Zubac’s ankle, and Nembhard’s status tonight (out): pic.twitter.com/VHWHPTFdmd — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 26, 2026

-Tyrese Haliburton

-Kelly Oubre Jr,

-Aaron Nesmith

-Pascal Siakam

-Jay Huff

-Quenton Jackson

-Jarace Walker

-Obi Toppin

-Larry Nance Jr.

-Jalen Slawson

-Kobe Brown

-Braden Smith

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