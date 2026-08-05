3 Games We Can't Wait to See Next Season for the Pacers

Although the month of August doesn't produce a lot of excitement in the NBA world, there is one specific event that happens every year during this month that every fan, player, coach, and team staff member looks forward to seeing. That is none other than the highly anticipated release of the NBA Schedule.

Each team will play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 on the road. They'll play 16 games against teams in their division, 30 against teams in the opposite conference, and 36 against opposing teams in their own conference.

The math is simple for how the schedule works, but the suspense of seeing when your favorite team is scheduled to play a key opponent will never lose its appeal.

For the Indiana Pacers here are the three games I am most looking forward to seeing.

1. Haliburton's First Game Back From Injury At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we don't know who the opponent will be just yet, who they're playing doesn't matter. After going through an entire season without seeing their superstar point guard on the floor, fans will be fired up to show Haliburton how much they love and appreciate all that he's brought to this team.

Every emotion that a human being could possibly feel took place during the Pacers' 2025 postseason run and fans will want to show their gratitude to Tyrese for playing his heart out and getting the Pacers as close as they've ever been to winning an NBA Championship.

Other than Caitlin Clark, you won't find a more beloved athlete in this state than one Tyrese Haliburton. And what makes this even sweeter, is that Haliburton has the same love back for the fans. He truly loves the city, he loves being the point guard of this franchise, and he loves being the point guard for these incredible fans.

So, opening night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be one for the ages. The moment that PA announcer Troy Pepper says, "And at the other guard, in his 6th year in the NBA, a two-time All-Star, 6-5 from Iowa State wearing "O"....Tyreeeeeeeeese Haliburtoooooon," you will not be able to hear the person standing next to you because of how deafening the cheers will be.

A movie could be made from this game alone because having Haliburton back on the floor means everything to this fan base and city.

2. The Pacers Return to Madison Square Garden

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) puts his arm around New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This rivalary needs no introduction. The Pacers hate the Knicks, and the Knicks hate the Pacers. Last season, New York was finally able to get through the Eastern Conference and they walked down the Spurs in 5 games to win an NBA Championship. And they did all of this while Indiana was sitting at home in the playoffs thanks to injuries keeping them from reaching the postseason.

While the Knicks may have won the title, they still have yet to take down the Pacers in a playoff series since 1999. Indiana owns the Knicks, and even last year's 19-63 team took them down in The Garden without Haliburton. MSG is called the Mecca of Basketball for a reason, and Tyrese Haliburton rarely misses an opportunity to put on a show when he hits the court in New York.

New York is going to be hunted more than ever before and will get the opposing team's best punch any and every night. History has shown that the Knicks have not been able to handle the Pacers best punch when healthy, and seeing Indiana remind them of that will be magically.

3. Haliburton's First Game at the Paycom Center After Tearing His Achilles in Game 7

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season Indiana took care of business against the Thunder on the road with a 117-114 victory. Andrew Nembhard had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Jarace Walker had one of his best games of the season, scoring 26 points on 8-15 shooting.

While this was a highly anticipated game last season, the Pacers franchise cornerstone did not want to return to the scene where he tore his Achilles. Instead, he asked if he could miss the game so that his first time to return would be in uniform, not street clothes.

Seeing Haliburton walk back onto the court where he had several storybook moments -- drilling one of the most clutch game winning shots in NBA Finals history and having the worst injury in NBA Finals history -- will be an emotional moment. Securing a win in this game would be one of the best wins of the season, especially if Haliburton is healthy and able to play in it.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.