INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers lost their second preseason game of the year against the Atlanta Hawks, 119-117.

The game was back-and-forth with 13 lead changes and the biggest lead never eclipsed 10 points. Atlanta was dominant on the defensive glass, limiting the Pacers to zero offensive rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell did not play in this one. Carlisle revealed Haliburton had a mild ankle injury in pregame, but there has been no news on McConnell's status.

This gave us a chance to look at different lineup combinations and see how they played together.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

1. Kelly Oubre Jr. with the starters

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the game, Indiana elected to go with Oubre in the starting five.

Even though Oubre thrives playing in this fast-paced system, you can see how the offense just doesn't quite move as quickly. It wasn't dramatically slower, but you can feel the difference between having two ball handlers versus one.

I thought Oubre took advantage of his opportunities in the offense, especially from the three-point line. He connected on 60% of his attempts (3-5) and didn't force. He also made both of his two-point attempts. Overall, an effecient showing for him in this one.

Defensively, I like his athelticism, speed and switchability. He was matched up with Jalen Johnson a few times and was able to hold his own despite a slight size disadvantage. His fit in this system is easy to see.

2. Larry Nance Jr. gets backup center minutes

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Carlisle mentioned at practice on Friday that Nance was able to participate and would likely get to play against Atlanta.

In his 12 minutes of play, his defensive rebounding stood out most. He was solid in his box outs and a few times after corralling the rebound, he took it up the floor to initiate the offense.

Offensively, his passing was the most impressive skill set.

Late in the third quarter he had a mismatch on the low block and posted up Kingston Flemings. As Indiana made the entry pass into him, Atlanta sent a double team to prevent the easy basket. He caught the ball, dribbled away from the double team and found Toppin for the corner three.

He finished the game with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 points.

3. Zubac still figuring things out

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The majority of the focus this preseason has been fixated on how Big Zu fits with Haliburton. Without Haliburton sidelined, Indiana turned to Zubac in a different way in the offesne.

With a clear size advantage against Onyeke Okongwu, Indiana posted Zubac up early and often. He was fouled on his first shot attempt and went 1-2 from the free throw line. The next play down he hit a beautiful hook shot on the left side of the block. A few minutes later he was fouled once again in the post, and repeated going 1-2 from the charity stripe.

The starters reentered the game to start the 2nd quarter and went back to Big Zu. After Zubac blocked an Aaron Wiggins layup, Indiana found their big man for a 7-foot shot, but he missed. A few possessions later he was once again fouled and went 1-2 from the line. Later in the quarter, he finished a 2 right around the basket on a well-executed play.

In the third quarter he scored 2 points off another Nembhard pass. He later assisted on an Oubre three-point shot. His final made basket came off an action with Nesmith where he scored a 2 about five-feet from the basket.

It was good to see him get more reps within the offense and connecting with different players other than Haliburton.

Final Thoughts

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker continue to impress with their play off the bench.

Toppin finished with 11 points on 5-8 shooting (4 dunks and a three). Walker had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, one which was from the logo to Toppin for an alley-oop.

The Pacers fought hard in this game no matter who was on the floor and it was a good challenge for them against a strong defensive team.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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