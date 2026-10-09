Takeaways from Pacers Training Camp Day 6; Injury Update for Larry Nance Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Returning from their first preseason game in Ames, Iowa, the Pacers were back on the court preparing for their preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday morning.

Rick Carlisle touched on Haliburton's return, Jarace Walker shared thoughts on his play against the Timberwolves and Ivica Zubac discussed getting reps with the starting five.

Here are my takeaways from day six of training camp.

1. Ivica Zubac on getting work with Tyrese and the starters

Zu at practice. | Pacers.com

Last season, Big Zu was unable to see the floor with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Wednesday night was their first on-court action together against an opposing NBA squad.

"You can practice as much as you want, but game reps are always going to be different. And just getting on the floor for the first time with him, with P, with the whole starting unit. It felt good," Zubac said. "Just to see what looks we're going to get out there, how team's (are) going to guard us, getting used to our offense, and finding myself where to be in some situations. So it was pretty good."

Learning to play in a fast moving offense is new for Zubac, and this time during the preseason allows for him to get more comfortable in it.

One thing that he's learned quickly is to get the ball out to Haliburton once he corrals the rebound.

"There was one situation where I missed him. I threw it to Shepp and Shepp was not looking and the ball went out of bounds," Zubac said. "It's going to be a lot of opportunities like that. A lot of times there's no sets. He's just running, throwing the ball ahead. So, there's no sets and I got to get used to that random style. Just playing random basketball."

Zubac dove deeper into what it's like playing next to Haliburton and some things he can continue to improve upon.

"Learning how he likes his screens. I feel like sometimes I held it too long and he was waiting for me to roll and I was still holding the screen," Zubac said. "I think I can do a better job kind of just hitting a guy and getting out sooner than holding it. "But, we talked about it after the game today and it's going to work out really good."

Rick Carlisle on what he saw from his team ; Injury update for Nance Jr.

carlisle at practice | Pacers.com

In his return to NBA action, Haliburton said that the speed of the game was a challenge for him in the Pacers first preseason matchup.

Carlisle understands how the speed of the game is a challenging thing to get re-accustomed to when returning from injury by was overall pleased with the play of Haliburton.

"Well, return to play, that's one of the challenges is that things do move quickly," Carlisle said. "But, I thought all in all he did great."

When it came to the Haliburton and Zubac connection, Carlisle admitted it needed work but saw a lot of positives.

"Yeah, there were a lot of positives and there are a lot of adjustments that we'll need to continue to look at with everybody," Carlisle said. "Not just the first group, we have some significant new personnel."

Larry Nance Jr. Injury Update

Larry Nance Jr. at practice | Pacers.com

Speaking of the new personnel, Carlisle shared some positive news on backup center Larry Nance Jr.

"Nance practiced today, so I think there's a chance that he'll be available tomorrow," Carlisle said.

When asked how he looked in practice, Carlisle didn't reveal much.

"It was good to see him out there," Calrisle said.

Jarace Walker shares thoughts on his performance against the Timberwolves

Walker at practice | Pacers.com

When questioned about his efficient playmaking night, Walker was keyed in on protecting the basketball and praising his teammates.

"I feel like the key was just taking care of the ball," Walker said. "Not a lot of turnovers, easy passes, simple reads, guys were making shots. I feel like I was efficient. Just moving the ball and getting my teammates involved."

Walker had the highlight of the game when he threw the ball of the backboard to himself and then find Huff open for an easy slam. While the play may have look premeditated, it just happened in the flow of the game.

"I had no plan, dog. I just threw it off and then he stepped over, just made a play," Walker said. "Just instincts took over. Guy flew by, nobody (was) really open so I just made a play."

Final Thoughts

The Pacers will continue to test themselves against a scrappy opponent in the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. The Hawks present a drastically different challenge than the Timberwolves and it will shed more light on how this team is progressing before the season.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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