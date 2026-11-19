Kevin Durant is a big fan of TJ McConnell. And he's not alone.

On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets were in town, which gave Durant another opportunity to marvel at the energetic point guard.

“He’s one of the best backups I've seen since I've been in the league," said Durant. "He's just a great overall basketball player that I got so much respect for. I told him this, and I've been telling him this. He’s one of my favorite players.”

That's a lot of respect coming from the future Hall-of-Famer. Durant also said nobody would have expected this type of career from McConnell as he was coming out of college. And now, McConnell is in his 12th year of the league, still causing havoc all over the basketball court.

In the 2025 NBA Finals, Thunder star Jalen Williams called TJ McConnell "so annoying" to play against. He then said it was meant as a compliment, and he called TJ a "special player." McConnell averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game in that epic NBA Finals series. He had already won the hearts of many basketball fans before that run, but gained even more fans on the game's biggest stage.

A few years ago, it was LeBron James giving McConnell all the praise.

This is what LeBron said on his "Mind the Game" podcast back in 2024: "One of my favorite players in the NBA right now is T.J. McConnell. He's like Draymond [Green] as a point guard."

Mar 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knicks star Jalen Brunson said this about McConnell a few years back: "Competing against TJ, man, it's something. I got a lot of respect, a lot of love for him. We're both competing, so that's that. I respect the hell out of him, really."

Jimmy Butler once called McConnell the "heart of soul" of the Sixers back when they were teammates. When he was with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown said McConnell "turned into Michael Jordan" in the Eastern Conference Finals and that he also had a lot of love for McConnell. Steve Nash, SGA, Jayson Tatum, and so many other NBA stars have had major praise for McConnell over the years.

It's one thing for teammates, coaches, and fans to give you a lot of praise. It's another thing when opposing players and rivals make these type of comments. McConnell has made a living out of energy, defense, and overall hustle. He brings joy to the game and is someone players of all different skill levels can look up to.

We could talk about hundreds of comments that Pacers players and coaches have made about McConnell over the years, but this is one of the highlights for me, from Tyrese Haliburton:

“I always say that T.J. [McConnell] has helped me become great because in practice every day, most days, I lose," said Haliburton. "I lose the majority of days in practice because of him. And that’s made me want to be a better player, and a better practice player. He’s pushed me in so many different ways.”

Indiana fans know, there's nothing like a TJ McConnell run in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He can hype a crowd like no other, and when that building comes alive in a big game, the Pacers often play at a different level.

"I can go on and on about this fan base," said McConnell. "It's incredible." In the past, he also said the Indy home crowd can "make you feel invincible" at times.

McConnell is still working his way up to playing more minutes after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. He's averaging nearly 8 points and 5 assists in just 14 minutes per game so far this season, impacting the game at a high rate when he's on the court. This is why guys like Kevin Durant notice.

This is why he's your favorite player's, favorite player.