The Indiana Pacers season has gone the complete opposite of how they had envisioned it going.

After missing 16 months with a torn right Achilles tendon, the Pacers star point guard was fully healthy and ready to lead his team back to the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, the Pacers had to wake up from that dream not even a week into the season, as they saw their superstar point guard suffer a hamstring strain in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since that news, the Pacers have played 14 games and have a 4-10 record. With how this roster is currently constructed, the team is designed to thrive with Haliburton, but not without him. Several players on this team are dependant upon his gravity and playmaking, and during his absence their impact has not been the same.

Latest Reports From Jake Fischer

Earlier this month, NBA Insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line and The People's Insider, shared that the Pacers "have indeed begun sniffing around at potential mid-tier improvements." A few weeks later, he was on NBA Sirius XM Radio and shared more details on what he is hearing on the team.

"In the moments that Haliburton has been out, they just don't have enough juice without him," Fischer shared. "That is what is starting to make some people around the building wonder."

Fischer added more context to these comments and shared that the Pacers are debating whether or not they need to add a bigger piece to their core.

"They clearly are looking at doing something"@JakeLFischer tells @DarthAmin why we should monitor the Indiana Pacers



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"The thought is they're looking at this as more upgrading at the wing. But wonder, do they need a real, bigger punch? Do they need to get 'a guy'?" Fischer added. "Per my reporting, the Pacers don't have that answer yet, of what they think they need, and what they want to do, and what they're going to do. But, they clearly are looking at doing something, which could sound like a lot of fluff and nothing to the untrained ear, but I'm telling you from doing this for a long time, so many teams will sit back 10, 15, 20 games in and say 'we're not thinking about anything', the fact that they really are. They are clearly looking at doing something."

Last season was a franchise-worst for the organization, as they finished with a 19-63 record and still lost their top-four-protected first-round pick at the hands of the NBA Draft Lottery. That was supposed to be a one-off season -- instead, the misfortune has trickled over to the 2026-27 season.

Several key players have battled early-season injuries and the rotation has never been fully healthy. The front office would love to see what this group can look like at full strength, but with how this season has gone, they might not get that chance.

Now, Indiana has to look at ways to improve their roster to build the best possible team that complements their star point guard. If you go off of Fischer's reporting, the area that the team wants to improve the most is their wing depth.

The Pacers Wing Depth

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and guard Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the play early into this season, Aaron Nesmith has been underwhelming and shooting a career-low from the field and three-point range. Kelly Oubre Jr. looks like a solid role player, but not the needle mover they need in their starting lineup. Jarace Walker's play has been subpar and Jalen Slawson has taken his minutes in the rotation. Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy have been hurt for all but one game this year. And the level of player the Pacers are rumored to be interested in would be a bigger piece to the team than any of these options at the wing.

So, the obvious and biggest question is: who would be the 1B wing that the Pacers would go after? Dating back to the summer, Trey Murphy III was the only 'big name' the Pacers were rumored to have interst in. With his team-friendly contract, he is a player Indiana could trade for without moving one of their top-three guys.

Trey Murphy III?

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are the 24th and 25th highest-paid players in the league right now, and they would like to keep this one-two punch together. Murphy would be an upgrade at the wing, even though he has taken a stepback this season for New Orleans. At just 26 years old, Murphy is a three-level scorer that has defensive upside. This season, he is taking almost 5 less shots per game and is shootig a lower percentage from the field and three than the last two seasons.

If Indiana were to acquire him, it would be closer to the Knicks adding Mikal Bridges than it would be the 76ers adding Jaylen Brown. Murphy is a good player, but hasn't proven to be an All-NBA level talent. For what he is being paid, his 15 points per game is a solid return, even if he is capable of more.

Potential Trade Targets Other than Murphy

Mar 2, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrates a three-point basket against Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in a 110-99 Spurs win at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

But if Murphy isn't the target of the Pacers, who else could they realistically look at? While I don't love his game, Josh Giddey is making $25 million over the next three seasons and will likely be less of a factor for the Bulls moving forward with Caleb Wilson's arrival. He has taken a big step back in overall production this season, but he is averaging almost 10 assists per game as a 6-foot-7 point guard.

Another name that could be appealing to Indiana is Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs. At some point, all of these young players will be getting pay increases, so the Spurs might look to cash in on Vassell and getting back an Aaron Nesmith level player could make a lot of sense for them. Vassell and Nesmith are similar players, but there is more upside with Vassell's game. Would be an interesting deal if they could make one.

Lastly, you have to wonder if Indiana could poach Toumani Camara away from Portland. He is going to be slightly cheaper than Nesmith after this season, is under contract for this year and the three after, is just 26 years old and is a bit bigger in size at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds.

Are These Players Better than Nesmith? What Type of Player Would Be?

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) reacts after scoring three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of these names are interesting fits, but do they move the needle more than Nesmith? Other than Murphy, I don't think any of these three players have a high enough ceiling to make a trade involving Nesmith (plus others). Indiana would have to either find a team willing to part ways with a player on a rookie-scale contract like a Brandon Miller, VJ Edgecombe or Yaxel Lendeborg, or overpay for a Michael Porter Jr. or Franz Wagner level guy.

The desire to improve the wing position might be there, but unless they can find a way to land Murphy, I don't see a realistic move that benefits Indiana in a 1B level trade. A move around the edges to acquire wing depth is much more of a possibility. Guys like AJ Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Herb Jones are all types of players the Pacers should be looking at acquiring if the door is closed on Murphy.

Final Thoughts

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) and Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) and Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) battle for a rebound during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana needs more production from their wing position, and whether they want more shooting or defense, a debate can be had for both. If there is a legitimate opportunity to make a big swing and upgrade at the three spot, the Pacers have to strongly consider.

When you look at how the Pacers landed their two big fish, they didn't really had to sacrifice too much and it was a rather easy decision to make. When they moved off veterans and Sabonis for Haliburton, that was an easy decision. When they moved off Bruce Brown and three late first-round picks for Siakam, that too was an easy decision.

Now when they desperately needed a center and moved off two guys they didn't view as long-term pieces in Mathurin and Jackson, plus two first-round picks, that was a harer decision, especially with what they hoped to get back in Zubac, but it was still relatively an easy decision. Falling out of the top four of the NBA Draft hurt, but you can't count that as part of deal since they would have kept their pick if the lottery balls had kept them in the top-four.

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for Murphy or someone greater would require moving significant pieces from the 2025 NBA Finals team and it would shake up the locker room chemistry. While the front office would love for the team they built in the offseason to figure things out, they can't sit back and watch their team underachieve. There is an emotional connection to several of these players after the FInals run, but holding onto them too long could hurt the team's chances of getting back there.

Indiana loves to wheel and deal, but when you start trading players who have not only emotional connections to the organization, but to the fans, it will be even that much harder to do. Luckily for thye Pacers, they have mostly come out on top in the aftermath of their moves. And if they can do it once again, they might just land the right player to push them back into title contention. But it won't come without risk. The pressure is on for Indiana to win with this current core, and with a 6-12 record, they have a lot of ground to make up.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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