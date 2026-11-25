The Indiana Pacers could have their franchise point guard back on the court sooner rather than later.

Tyrese Haliburton was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, and provided his most encouraging update to date, revealing a personal timeline for his return to action.

“My goal is to at least be back by next week at the absolute latest,” Haliburton told Tony East of Circle City Spin after practice.

While Haliburton previously expressed optimism about returning before the end of November in an episode of Notes From Zero, the All-Star point guard acknowledged that the decision isn’t entirely up to him.

Haliburton wouldn’t commit to playing Friday, despite participating in practice with the Pacers and getting additional work in with Indiana’s G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom. However, his increased workload is an encouraging sign that his return is drawing nearer.

“I’m doing everything. Did everything everybody else did and then some. So, I feel like I’m in a good place.” Haliburton said.

One of the biggest challenges for Haliburton throughout this rehabilitation process has been balancing his competitive nature with the organization’s desire to prioritize his long-term health.

The 26-year-old has developed a reputation of playing through injuries, but after missing an extended period of time recovering from his Achilles injury, there is an understanding that things need to be handled differently moving forward.

“I think the organization is doing the best they can to kind of protect me from myself,” Haliburton said.

That includes having a plan in place for how the Pacers will handle back-to-back games once Haliburton returns, something that will be worth monitoring over the next several weeks.

As much as Indiana could benefit from having Haliburton back in the lineup over the weekend with games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls, Indiana’s point guard understands the importance of avoiding a recurring soft tissue injury.

Some of Tyrese Haliburton on his injury + thoughts on playing in that back to back. More to come: pic.twitter.com/8csFB05kUP — Tony East (@TonyREast) November 25, 2026

“So if that’s for me to wait a game or wait an extra two just to put everybody at ease, I’d be totally fine with that,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton will continue his rehabilitation throughout the Thanksgiving holiday as he works towards receiving the necessary medical clearance to return.

While the Pacers have been reluctant to attach a return date for Haliburton, Wednesday’s comments offered some much-needed optimism for a fan base eager to see their leader back on the floor.

Whether Haliburton returns to action this weekend or at a later point next week remains to be seen, but for the first time since suffering this hamstring strain, there is a clearer picture of when the Pacers could have their franchise point guard back.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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