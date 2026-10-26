Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 26, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana)

VITALS: The Pacers look to post victories on both legs of their first back-to-back on the 2026-27 season after overcoming an early injury to starting center Ivica Zubac in Brooklyn on Sunday night. Indiana rolled 136-109 and got into Wisconsin post-game after thriving behind Tyrese Haliburton's 24 points and 10 assists.

It's great news that Haliburton isn't on the injury report, but nine teammates are listed and two-way players could be in the mix to help make up for potential absences. The Pacers survived losing Zubac. and is looking to move to 3-1 as Rick Carlisle is forced to use a different starting lineup. Haliburton's backcourt mate, Andrew Nembhard, is on the questionable side, while starting wing Aaron Nesmith is expected to play.

The Bucks look to avoid an 0-4 start and has squandered second-half leads against the Wizards, Bulls and 76ers in their losses. They've surrendered 129 points per game and will be playing their second home game and their first set to tip off in the evening after moving Friday’s opener vs. Chicago to the afternoon to accommodate the Brewers and Game 1 of the World Series.

Tyler Herro (23.7 ppg) has led his new team in scoring in two of the first three, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg) has filled the stat sheet and led the way in Philly with 21 points.

The Bucks lead the Pacers in the regular season series 122-97 and swept all four meetings in ‘25-’26. Milwaukee won both home dates in action played earlier this calendar year, prevailing 105-99 on Feb. 6 and 134-123 on March 15. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in the win in his last contest with Milwaukee.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

C Ivika Zubac: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

G Andrew Nembhard: Questionable, Neck Stiffness/Soreness

G T.J. McConnell: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

F Aaron Nesmith: Probable, Left Hamstring Strain

G Braden Smith: Questionable, G League - Two way

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Tear

F Jalen Slawson: Questionable, G League - Two way

F Kobe Brown: Questionable, G League - Two way

BUCKS

None

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-108), Bucks +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers -180, Bucks +150

Total points scored: 238.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"I think it's important to mention that our two centers off the bench, all of a sudden when Zu goes down with the ankle, those guys are called to duty. Both (Jay) Huff and (Larry) Nance really did a terrific job of being ready and doing what was necessary. Jay protected the rim, he got some rebounds, he hit some shots." - Pacers HC Rick Carlisle on the play of backup bigs Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. in place of Ivica Zubac

STORYLINES

What to watch in Haliburton's return to Milwaukee

Carlisle talks Hali's return to dominance

Pacers overcome attrition in rout of Brooklyn