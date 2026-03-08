Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KUNP 16 (Portland)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-48) and Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.
The Pacers are 38-61 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 27-23 in home games and 11-38 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Blazers in the 2024-2025 regular season and lost the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Aaron Nesmith
C Jay Huff
F Jarace Walker
F Pascal Siakam
BLAZERS
G Jrue Holiday
G Scoot Henderson
C Donovan Clingan
F Toumani Camara
F Jerami Grant
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Probable - Wrist
Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Back
Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
BLAZERS
Deni Avdija: Questionable - Back
Kris Murray: Questionable - Illness
Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf
Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-110), Blazers -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +285, Blazers -360
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Jarace Walker and Pascal Siakam: "Pascal's a guy that he looks up to. Pascal's taken a genuine interest in Jarace and his career, development, evolution as a professional. Jarace has been through a lot of the ups and downs that come with being a young player in the NBA, from not playing, to playing sometimes, then playing a lot and then having that elevated responsibility and I believe what happens is, in a lot of cases, you gain an element of humility going through all those things."
