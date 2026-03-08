Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KUNP 16 (Portland)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-48) and Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.

The Pacers are 38-61 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 27-23 in home games and 11-38 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Blazers in the 2024-2025 regular season and lost the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Scoot Henderson

C Donovan Clingan

F Toumani Camara

F Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Probable - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

BLAZERS

Deni Avdija: Questionable - Back

Kris Murray: Questionable - Illness

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-110), Blazers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +285, Blazers -360

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Jarace Walker and Pascal Siakam: "Pascal's a guy that he looks up to. Pascal's taken a genuine interest in Jarace and his career, development, evolution as a professional. Jarace has been through a lot of the ups and downs that come with being a young player in the NBA, from not playing, to playing sometimes, then playing a lot and then having that elevated responsibility and I believe what happens is, in a lot of cases, you gain an element of humility going through all those things."

