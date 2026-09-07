Charles Barkley’s Latest Pacers Take Will Have Indiana Fans Fired Up

The Indiana Pacers are beginning to attract some serious attention heading into the upcoming NBA Season, and Charles Barkley is officially buying the hype.

Barkley joined The Bill Simmons Podcast and discussed the state of the Eastern Conference with Simmons. When the conversation shifted towards teams capable of making some noise this season, Indiana quickly entered the conversation.

Simmons set the table by declaring, "Indiana is back."

Barkley didn't need much convincing.

"Indiana's going to be really good," Barkley said. "Indiana's going to be one of my sleepers."

Simmons immediately agreed, responding, "Me too."

Barkley then expanded on why he is so bullish on the Pacers, specifically pointing toward the additions Indiana has made and the return of Tyrese Haliburton.

"People say, who's your sleeper this year? I said, man, Indiana's going to be really good," Barkley said. "I said, because the Zubac trade, they got screwed in the lottery because they could have got another good player. But having Zubac back. Zubac is a hell of a player and [so is] Haliburton."

It's quite the endorsement from Barkley, and his reasoning makes sense.

The Pacers are coming off a disastrous 19-63 season, but the record doesn't necessarily reflect the team Indiana will put on the floor this year. Haliburton is returning to lead the offense, while Ivica Zubac gives head coach Rick Carlisle a proven starting center who should significantly improve Indiana's interior defense and rebounding.

Indiana also added Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. to a roster that already features Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) after their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is certainly some projection involved when discussing the Pacers a potential sleeper in the East. Haliburton's ability to return to his previous form will play a massive role determining Indiana's ceiling, and the Pacers will have to prove last season can be completely thrown out.

Still, Barkley isn't looking at Indiana as a team simply hoping to return to relevance. He believes the Pacers can be legitimately good.

And perhaps the most intersting part of the conversation was that Simmons immedtiately agreed with him. Two of the NBA's most recognizable voices independently landed on Indiana as a team worth watching.

After spending last season near the bottom of the NBA standings, the Pacers may not be flying under the radar for much longer.

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