Depleted Pacers seek upset of Hawks, who make decision on All-Star: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 26, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: WANF/Gray Media (Atlanta), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: 92.9 “The Game” (Atlanta), 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana)

VITALS: The Pacers opened November with a dud, losing 98-90 to the Brooklyn Nets at home in their lowest-scoring performance of the season. After scoring 136 points on Oct. 25 in Brooklyn behind a double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana’s star point guard was sorely missed in the rematch against the Nets on Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard did his best to fill in and led the Pacers with 23 points, but the team shot just 40 percent and was held to 40 first-half points, losing all but the fourth quarter in arguably the most disappointing defeat of the young season. Injuries continue to be a major concern for Indiana, which has dropped five of seven and was outrebounded 43-37 by the visitors. No Pacers player had more than six boards in a listless performance.

The Hawks arrive in town with a losing record and are also coming off a buzzkill of a defeat, having fallen 121-99 at New Orleans on Halloween night. All-Star forward Jalen Johnson, questionable with a left ankle sprain, has been ruled out.

Shots didn’t fall for Atlanta in the “Big Easy,” where it shot 38.5 percent and finished a dreadful 8-for-46 from 3-point range (17.4 percent). CJ McCollum finished with a team-high 14 points to lead seven Atlanta players who scored in double-figures, but 19 turnovers combined with the poor shooting to dig the Hawks a hole they couldn’t dig out of. New Orleans led 35-18 after the first quarter, so Quin Snyder’s team will arrive in Indy intent on getting off to a stronger start.

The Pacers snapped the Hawks’ four-game win streak in the series in the most recent meeting back on Jan. 31, winning 129-124 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Nembhard led the way with 26 points and 10 assists, helping overcome a 33-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from All-Star Jalen Johnson. A 45-point second quarter helped Indy play from ahead and ultimately hold on. The Hawks lead the all-time regular-season series 113-101 and have won 10 of the last 17, winning the majority of the matchups between the teams in four of the past five seasons.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Obi Toppin

C Jay Huff

G Quenton Jackson

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

HAWKS

G/F Dyson Daniels

F Dorian Finney-Smith

C Onyeka Okongwu

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

C Ivica Zubac: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

G Tyrese Haliburton: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

F Pascal Siakam: Out, Rest

G Andrew Nembhard: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F Obi Toppin: Questionable, Lumbar Sprain

G T.J. McConnell: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

F Aaron Nesmith: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F/C Larry Nance Jr.: Doubtful, Illness

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Surgery

HAWKS

F Jalen Johnson: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

G Kingston Flemings: Out, League Suspension

C Jock Landale: Left Hip Strain

C/F Mouhamed Gueye: Out, Left Foot Fracture



C Henri Veessar: Out, Right ACL Tear

F/G Jalen Wilson: Out, G League - Two-way

G Keshon Gilbert: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Hawks -10.5 (-106), Pacers +10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Hawks -423, Pacers +331

Total points scored: 229.5 (Over -113, Under -107)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"We want him (Aaron Wiggins) and other guys, also Nickeil (Alexadner-Walker) to be aggressive early in the shot clock from the 3-point line." - Hawks coach Quin Snyder on the Hawks’ approach

STORYLINES

Injury woes strike Indy once again

Oubre needs to supply more and will have his chance

Three reasons to watch Pacers vs. Hawks