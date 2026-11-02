Pascal Siakam, Pacers look to take down Jalen Johnson, Hawks

INDIANAPOLIS — Both the Hawks and Pacers are coming off their worst losses of the season.

Saturday, Atlanta got crushed on the road 121-99 against the (2-4) New Orleans Pelicans. While Indiana struggled to score against a winless Brooklyn Nets team on Sunday, falling 98-90.

During the Hawks matchup against New Orleans, rookie guard Kingston Flemings elbowed Pelicans’ guard Bryce McGowens and has been handed a one-game suspension. This makes the Hawks even more shorthanded as they enter tonight’s game with a few injuries.

Injuries Stacking Up for Both Teams

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday’s injury report for the Hawks showed that All-Star forward Jalen Johnson was listed as questionable, while Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, and Henri Veesaar were listed as out. This means the Hawks’ front court could be severely compromised.

The Pacers won’t feel sorry for Atlanta as six players have missed the last two games. Obi Toppin is the closest to returning after a freak back issue happened on Friday. T.J. McConnell is likely the next to follow. There has been no update on Ivica Zubac, but he’s been away from the team since Indiana’s game against Milwaukee last Monday.

Indiana is coming off of the second night of a back-to-back where Atlanta enjoyed their night off when the Pacers got beaten by Brooklyn. Health continues to be the main focal point of the Pacers’ problems, but a hobbled Hawks team could even the playing field.

Preseason matchup gives Pacers more film on Hawks without Haliburton

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second game of the preseason for the Pacers they took on the Hawks without Haliburton. That gives them a little bit of a look at what this team could look like without their starting point guard.

The starters for Indiana played approximately 20 minutes each. It was an extremely balanced scoring attack with Oubre and Siakam combining for 13 points each. Nembhard had 10 points and 3 assists, while Nesmith had 7 points with 5 assists.

Larry Nance was given the backup minutes in this game at the center spot behind Zubac while Jay Huff served as the third-string center. This was Nance’s first game with the blue and gold and his minutes weren’t terrible. He corralled 5 rebounds, had 3 assists and scored 6 points on 2-4 shooting. Huff had 5 points and 0 rebounds in his 10-minute stretch. Could Nance get the start with Zubac out against a quicker Onyeka Okongwu? Hopefully Toppin is back…

Johnson and Okongwu dominated Indiana during this matchup. Scoring a combined 38 points on 15-22 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker did not play in this game and he is the team’s best guard — averaging 19.3 points per game. The Hawks will rely on him a lot, especially if Johnson happens to miss the game. Nembhard and Alexander-Walker have a lot of history going back to their days playing against each other in Canada. This will be a key matchup for the game.

Pinstripes return to Gainbridge

Oct 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the third time this season the Pacers will wear their gold pinstripe jerseys on their home floor. Indiana is still seeking its first home victory of the season, and they need it desperately against the Hawks.

Atlanta will be wearing their black uniforms, which is arguably their best jersey of all their options.

Where to Watch

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can watch tonight’s game on the Pacers Streaming service of DAZN or on NBA League Pass.

The radio broadcast will be aired on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan and can also be heard on NBA League Pass.

Tonight’s game tips at 7:30 PM EST.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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