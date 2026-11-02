Pascal Siakam, Pacers look to take down Jalen Johnson, Hawks
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INDIANAPOLIS — Both the Hawks and Pacers are coming off their worst losses of the season.
Saturday, Atlanta got crushed on the road 121-99 against the (2-4) New Orleans Pelicans. While Indiana struggled to score against a winless Brooklyn Nets team on Sunday, falling 98-90.
During the Hawks matchup against New Orleans, rookie guard Kingston Flemings elbowed Pelicans’ guard Bryce McGowens and has been handed a one-game suspension. This makes the Hawks even more shorthanded as they enter tonight’s game with a few injuries.
Injuries Stacking Up for Both Teams
Sunday’s injury report for the Hawks showed that All-Star forward Jalen Johnson was listed as questionable, while Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, and Henri Veesaar were listed as out. This means the Hawks’ front court could be severely compromised.
The Pacers won’t feel sorry for Atlanta as six players have missed the last two games. Obi Toppin is the closest to returning after a freak back issue happened on Friday. T.J. McConnell is likely the next to follow. There has been no update on Ivica Zubac, but he’s been away from the team since Indiana’s game against Milwaukee last Monday.
Indiana is coming off of the second night of a back-to-back where Atlanta enjoyed their night off when the Pacers got beaten by Brooklyn. Health continues to be the main focal point of the Pacers’ problems, but a hobbled Hawks team could even the playing field.
Preseason matchup gives Pacers more film on Hawks without Haliburton
In the second game of the preseason for the Pacers they took on the Hawks without Haliburton. That gives them a little bit of a look at what this team could look like without their starting point guard.
The starters for Indiana played approximately 20 minutes each. It was an extremely balanced scoring attack with Oubre and Siakam combining for 13 points each. Nembhard had 10 points and 3 assists, while Nesmith had 7 points with 5 assists.
Larry Nance was given the backup minutes in this game at the center spot behind Zubac while Jay Huff served as the third-string center. This was Nance’s first game with the blue and gold and his minutes weren’t terrible. He corralled 5 rebounds, had 3 assists and scored 6 points on 2-4 shooting. Huff had 5 points and 0 rebounds in his 10-minute stretch. Could Nance get the start with Zubac out against a quicker Onyeka Okongwu? Hopefully Toppin is back…
Johnson and Okongwu dominated Indiana during this matchup. Scoring a combined 38 points on 15-22 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker did not play in this game and he is the team’s best guard — averaging 19.3 points per game. The Hawks will rely on him a lot, especially if Johnson happens to miss the game. Nembhard and Alexander-Walker have a lot of history going back to their days playing against each other in Canada. This will be a key matchup for the game.
Pinstripes return to Gainbridge
For the third time this season the Pacers will wear their gold pinstripe jerseys on their home floor. Indiana is still seeking its first home victory of the season, and they need it desperately against the Hawks.
Atlanta will be wearing their black uniforms, which is arguably their best jersey of all their options.
Where to Watch
You can watch tonight’s game on the Pacers Streaming service of DAZN or on NBA League Pass.
The radio broadcast will be aired on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan and can also be heard on NBA League Pass.
Tonight’s game tips at 7:30 PM EST.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA