Friday's matchup against the New York Knicks isn’t just an ordinary game, it’s another chapter in the storied Pacers-Knicks rivalry that dates all the way back to the 1990s. These two teams won’t just be battling for bragging rights though, as they are both winless in the East Group B standings for the NBA Cup.

Indiana lost their first game of the NBA Cup against the Miami Heat 145-125, while the Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 98-93. Last season, New York was able to win the NBA Cup Championship over San Antonio, and in the inaugural in-season tournament, Indiana was the runner-up to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately in this game, the Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton, but they’re hoping to build off of a strong win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. New York is also playing a better brand of basketball winning four of their last five games.

To no surprise, the Knicks are the heavy favorites to win this one. Here are three reasons why the Pacers can pull off the upset.

1). Zubac gets KAT in foul trouble

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) box out for a rebound in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Towns is an electric big man that can score at all three levels. This season, the big man is averaging 20.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He’s shooting 55% from the field, 39.6% from three and 77.6% from the free throw line.

Surprisingly, he’s committing the lowest number of fouls he’s ever committed in his NBA career. While defense has always been an up-and-down aspect of Towns’ game, he’s proven that when the lights are bright, he can step up to the occasion.

Zubac is a dominant big man who is coming off a 20-point outing with 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. If Indiana can get him established early on, it’ll make the game much harder for Towns — and could potentially get him into foul trouble.

Both players are regarded as elite rebounders in the league and with Indiana's recent struggles on the glass, it will be even more of a point of emphasis to keep Towns and the others off the boards to limit second-chance points. Getting Towns in foul trouble will help slow down New York's ability to dominate the rebounding matchup.

2). Brunson takes a trip to Nembhell

Mar 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard has been playing terrific basketball this season, but so has Brunson. There is nothing these two love more than competing at the highest level and both will be eager for the competition.

After struggling to guard Brunson in the 2024 playoffs, Nembhard took it personal and was a lockdown defender against him in their 2025 postseason rematch. Looking for some revenge, Brunson had a big-time play and he sent Pacers’ fans home sad after drilling a step-back three over him in a regular-season contest.

If New York wants to win this game they’ll need to play through Brunson early and often. The Pacers on the other hand will have to fight tooth and nail to defend the Brunson-Towns pick-and-roll with Nembhard and Zubac, or potentially Siakam guarding the big.

Either way, if Nembhard has a subpar defensive game, it will be a long night for the Pacers. I don’t expect that to happen as he relishes these bigger challenges. Expect a hard-fought battle between these two, but if Brunson steps into the depths of Nembhell, it’ll be a huge advantage for Indiana.

3). Knicks are introduced to The Slaw Dog

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and forward Jalen Slawson (18) celebrate a made shot in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Aaron Nesmith potentially out in this game, Indiana will need to rely on some of their wing depth to guard the lengthy Knicks’ forwards.

This is where the Knicks will be introduced to ‘The Slaw Dog’ aka Jalen Slawson. The athletic forward is a relentless hustler and a strong defender. His energy changes games and he has the best plus-minus of anyone on the Pacers.

We’ve seen him develop a ton since he played in preseason hoops with the team in 2025, and he’s only getting better each day. Fans are begging for him to be regularly in the rotation and he’s earned it.

His skillset could play a pivotal role in this game as he can switch and guard multiple positions. If the Knicks think they have an easy transition layup, he will chase it down and block it (just ask LeBron). This is a great opportunity for him and I expect after his efforts in the fourth quarter against Washington that Coach Carlisle rewards him.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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