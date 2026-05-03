How Jayson Tatum’s Game 7 Injury Could Shape the Pacers’ Approach to Tyrese Haliburton

It has been refreshing to see how well Jayson Tatum has played since returning from his right Achilles injury, but unfortunately he suffered a left leg injury that will keep him out of Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The injury was reported as left knee soreness and left leg stiffness. Tatum exited Game 6 on Thursday evening with 4:03 remaining and did not return. Boston indicated that he was available if needed, but chose to hold him out with the 76ers holding a 23 point lead.

That decision made sense in the moment, but the damage to his leg was clearly significant enough to prevent him from suiting up in Game 7. Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon on May 12, 2025, and returned to action on March 6, 2026. He looked strong in his return, averaging 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 16 appearances in March.

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through Boston’s first round series with Philadelphia, he elevated his play even further, averaging 23.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. However, before exiting Game 6, Tatum was logging heavy minutes, averaging 37.8 per game, including two outings over 40 minutes.

While he appeared healthy prior to the injury, the workload may have played a role in the setback, particularly in the leg that did not undergo surgery.

This is a tough break for Boston, but it should also serve as a valuable lesson for the Indiana Pacers as they prepare for the return of Tyrese Haliburton.

For starters, Haliburton will have had roughly 16 months before returning to game action, compared to Tatum’s 10 month timeline. That additional time to recover and rebuild strength is critical.

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle shares a moment with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during overtime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It is also worth noting that both Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan and head coach Rick Carlisle have publicly discussed how shortening the 82 game schedule could help reduce soft tissue injuries. With the league unlikely to make that change due to its television commitments, the responsibility shifts to teams to manage workloads more carefully.

That will be essential for Haliburton.

The encouraging news is that Tatum did not re injure his repaired Achilles. However, Haliburton will need to be mindful of overcompensating with his opposite leg, which is often where secondary injuries occur.

#DifferentHere Jayson Tatum didn’t return in Game 6 with a calf injury—we’ve seen a similar pattern before (Haliburton, KD), but three subtle signs on film suggest this might not be what it seems heading into Game 7. Let’s break this down pic.twitter.com/3ai9Zj0gxs — MEDspiration (@MEDspirationNFP) May 1, 2026

Basketball analyst Alex Kennedy shared two conversations he previously had. One with Chauncey Billups, and another with Elton Brand, who experienced similar injuries.

“Chauncey Billups once told me the hardest part of returning from a torn Achilles is the overcompensation injuries that pop up.”

Chauncey Billups once told me the hardest part of returning from a torn Achilles is the overcompensation injuries that pop up.



Elton Brand once said the same: “The most frustrating part was the injuries… Once you get the calf, it’s the ankle, the knee, the hips, the back.” — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 2, 2026

Billups tore his left Achilles at age 35 and returned roughly 10 months later. While his comeback was impacted by additional injuries, he was still able to extend his career, which speaks to both his resilience and the difficulty of the recovery process.

For Indiana, the focus should be clear.

Haliburton is not just important to next season, he is central to the franchise’s long term future. The goal should be to ease him back into NBA speed without placing unnecessary strain on his body.

Tyrese Haliburton hoists Eastern Conference Finals trophy. | Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton after winning the Eastern Conference finals. Photo: AP

The Pacers believe they have a roster capable of competing at a high level, especially if they retain their first round pick in the upcoming draft -- rather than sending it to the Clippers if they fall out of the top four in the lottery. But that belief is tied directly to one condition, staying healthy. Any significant setback to the table-setter and the ship will sink again; he's expected to make everyone better, and allow Indiana to surge past several teams that it struggled against this season.

The East appears as wide open next season, but also going forward, as it was during the 2024-25 season, when the Pacers went all the way to the NBA Finals -- maybe more so.

That is why managing Haliburton’s workload must be a top priority. If Indiana hopes to reach its ultimate goal, and fulfill GM Chad Buchanan's vision for contention, it cannot afford to take unnecessary risks.

Because the last thing the Pacers want is to find themselves in the same position Boston now faces in Game 7.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily Indiana Pacers podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.