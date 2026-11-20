Indiana has a difficult task in front of them as they take on James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is a group that’s had an up-and-down season early on, and they’re coming off a down-to-the-wire loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

This will most certainly be a challenge for the undermanned Pacers, but the Cavaliers aren’t coming in at full strength either. With Tyrese Haliburton and Evan Mobley already ruled out for this game, both teams will need more from their supporting cast to get a victory.

But the stakes are higher than usual because this is a pivotal NBA cup battle that could knock someone out of contention.

The Pacers and the Cavaliers each have one win and one loss in NBA Cup group play. Indiana defeated New York, while Cleveland triumphed over Philadelphia. However, they both lost to the Miami Heat. Below is a look at where each team stands in East Group B. The Pacers 20-point loss to Miami has them in a hole that will be difficult to climb out of, but wins will ultimately weigh more.

NBA Cup East Group B Standings | NBA.com

For tonight's game, here are three things the Pacers will need to do to overcome the Cavaliers.

1. Feed Pascal Siakam

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In tonight's matchup, the Pacers should feed Siakam the basketball like he's Uncle Sal at Thanksgiving dinner -- early, often and without a limit on portions. The Pacers All-NBA forward has been a walking bucket, and by removing the former Defensive Player of the Year out of the equation, he should be a feasting on Cleveland's wing defenders.

Too often since joining the Pacers, Siakam will explode in one half and be quiet as a mouse in the other. The Pacers have to do a better job of getting him open, running offense through him relentlessly and countering the defensive adjustments made.

If they want to win this game, Indiana will need another brilliant Siakam night.

2. Big Zu has to be impactful on the glass

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Pacers biggest wins of the season, Zubac has been a monster on the glass. He had 15 in their second half comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 12 against Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards, and most recently had 13 board (9 offensive) against Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13 points and nearly 9 rebounds a game this season, and has given the Pacers problems in the past. With his ability to control the glass, Indiana will need Zubac to provide more than he did against Philadelphia and Houston.

This is a great opportunity for the Pacers center to get back on track and flush the last two games down the drain.

3. Make open three-point shots

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A majority of the games the Pacers have lost this season, has come down to making and missing open looks, specifically from three. Indiana is shooting a woeful 32.6% from behind the arc, and even their better shooters are starting to lose confidence.

Without Haliburton, their looks aren't as clean and they miss his ability to knock them down from distance, but when you also remove Andrew Nembhard from the equation, the challenge becomes even more daunting.

Tonight would be a great night for Jay Huff to replicate what he did against Philadelphia, Nance to repeat his shooting performance from Mexico City, and for Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin to remember how deadly they can be from distance.

Final Thoughts

Dec 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana won't be able to stop Donovan Mitchell or James Harden, but they can make them work for it. They are extremely gifted scorers and ball handlers, so getting Nembhard back would make a world of difference. If Nembhard isn't able to play, Quenton Jackson will have a difficult task.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is a solid on-ball defender that can alleviate some of the pressure Nesmith will have guarding one of Harden or Mitchell, but others like Jalen Slawson, Jarace Walker and T.J. McConnell will get their fair shake at it.

If Indiana is without all of their point guards except McConnell and Jackson, this will be an extremely difficult game to win. But if Nembhard is able to return, they have a much better chance of pulling off the improbable upset.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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