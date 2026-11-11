Indiana Pacers-Washington Wizards Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

The Indiana Pacers (3-8) and Washington Wizards (4-7) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Wizards won three of the four matchups.

This season, the teams weren't necessarily both supposed to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. But Tyrese Haliburton's absence (again) has hurt Indiana, and Washington is still trying to blend its veterans with its young players, including No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, who is averaging 16.7 points per game.

The Pacers are 112-90 all-time in the regular season against the Wizards, including 72-28 at home and 17-28 on the road.

The key individual matchup Wednesday is Pacers center Ivica Zubac against Wizards star Anthony Davis, who just score 44 points against the Detroit Pistons on 16-of-21 shooting. Davis has made roughly 70 percent of his shots over the past three games.

The Pacers are most recently coming off a 125-122, loss to the Dallas Mavericks. After outscoring the Mavs by 10 points in the first half, the Pacers were outscored by 13 in the second half.

Pascal Siakam finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals, while Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving combined for 78 points, converting on over 62 percent of their shot attempts.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), DAZN, Monumental Sports Network, Monumental+ (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 106.7 FM The Fan, AM 1500, AM 980 (Washington, D.C.)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-105), Wizards +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers -146, Wizards +124

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, after loss to Mavericks, on the problems that Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving presented: "They're great players. The biggest issue, in terms of the entire game, was the unnecessary fouling. We marched a lot of their guys to the free throw line, unnecessarily."

"We got to look at that, we got to be more disciplined."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Kelly Oubre

WIZARDS

G Trae Young

G Kyshawn George

C Alex Sarr

F AJ Dybantsa

F Anthony Davis

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

WIZARDS

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Hip

Justin Champagnie: Out - Foot

Jamir Watkins: Out - Knee