Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

The Indiana Pacers (4-8) and New York Knicks (6-5) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Knicks won three of the four matchups.

The Pacers are 97-105 all-time in the regular season against the Knicks, including 64-38 at home and 33-67 on the road.

The defending champion Knicks got off to a rough start relative to their high expectations after losing their first three games, but have won six of their last eight. Most recently, they're coming off a, 115-107 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The key individual matchup Friday is Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard going up against Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 26 points, five assists and three rebounds on the season. Nembhard, who is is averaging 17 points, 7.8 assists and two rebounds, is also known for his defensive prowess and will be key to suppressing the Knicks' star.

The Pacers are most recently coming off a 114-101, win against the Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Ivica Zubac ended up with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, converting on nine of his 15 field goals.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Prime Video (Indiana), DAZN-MSG, Fubo, Prime Video (New York)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM, 92.7 FM, 105.1 FM (Indiana), AM 880, AM 1050, 660 AM, 101.9 FM (New York)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-110), Knicks -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +266, Knicks -330

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -104, under -118)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac after their win over the Wizards: "Stops and rebounds. [Jalen Slawson], Larry [Nance Jr.], they came in, didn't play the whole game, came in, brought the energy. It's tough sitting for three quarters and staying ready but the guys were ready, they brought it, other guys on the court as well. We got stops, we rebounded, we got out and that was big time for us, one of the reasons we won the game."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Kelly Oubre

KNICKS

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F OG Anunoby

F Josh Hart

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Knee

TJ McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

KNICKS

N/A