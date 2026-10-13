Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: DAZN (Indiana), KSBI, Thunder+ (OKC)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.1 FM, ESPN 640 AM, AM 930 (OKC)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 47-56 all-time against the Thunder during the regular season, including 30-22 in home games and 17-34 in road games. In 2025-2026, the two teams split the season series. In 2024-2025, the Pacers lost to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals after star guard Tyrese Haliburton unfortunately tore his achilles early in the championship game.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-110), Thunder +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +240, Thunder -310

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre on how he felt he did after entering the starting lineup: "I think I did pretty well, I was able to impact the game. I'm still learning, so there's some things I can get better at, of course. I fit seamlessly with the guys, very versatile, I'm confident in that. I just try to be like water and try to just flow, whatever Coach needs me to do out there."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Game-time decision - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Game-time decision - Undisclosed

Larry Nance Jr.: Available - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-time decision - Rest

Jalen Williams: Game-time decision - Rest

Chet Holmgren: Game-time decision - Quadriceps

Cason Wallace: Game-time decision - Rest

Ajay Mitchell: Game-time decision - Rest

Jared McCain: Game-time decision - Rest

Isaiah Hartenstein: Game-time decision - Ankle

Alex Caruso: Game-time decision - Rest

Kenrich Williams: Game-time decision - Rest

Jaylin Williams: Game-time decision - Heel

Thomas Sorber: Game-time decision - Knee

Nikola Topic: Game-time decision - Back

Otega Oweh: Active - (Two-Way)

Brooks Barnhizer: Active - (Two-Way)

Josh Dix: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Cason Wallace

C Aday Mara

F Jalen Williams

F Alex Caruso

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket