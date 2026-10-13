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Indiana Pacers-OKC Thunder Preview: Injuries, Betting Odds, Storylines & Starters

A full preview of Tuesday's preseason game in Oklahoma City.
Alex Toledo|
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Indiana PacersOklahoma City Thunder

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: DAZN (Indiana), KSBI, Thunder+ (OKC)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.1 FM, ESPN 640 AM, AM 930 (OKC)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 47-56 all-time against the Thunder during the regular season, including 30-22 in home games and 17-34 in road games. In 2025-2026, the two teams split the season series. In 2024-2025, the Pacers lost to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals after star guard Tyrese Haliburton unfortunately tore his achilles early in the championship game.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-110), Thunder +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +240, Thunder -310

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre on how he felt he did after entering the starting lineup: "I think I did pretty well, I was able to impact the game. I'm still learning, so there's some things I can get better at, of course. I fit seamlessly with the guys, very versatile, I'm confident in that. I just try to be like water and try to just flow, whatever Coach needs me to do out there."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Game-time decision - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Game-time decision - Undisclosed

Larry Nance Jr.: Available - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-time decision - Rest

Jalen Williams: Game-time decision - Rest

Chet Holmgren: Game-time decision - Quadriceps

Cason Wallace: Game-time decision - Rest

Ajay Mitchell: Game-time decision - Rest

Jared McCain: Game-time decision - Rest

Isaiah Hartenstein: Game-time decision - Ankle

Alex Caruso: Game-time decision - Rest

Kenrich Williams: Game-time decision - Rest

Jaylin Williams: Game-time decision - Heel

Thomas Sorber: Game-time decision - Knee

Nikola Topic: Game-time decision - Back

Otega Oweh: Active - (Two-Way)

Brooks Barnhizer: Active - (Two-Way)

Josh Dix: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Cason Wallace

C Aday Mara

F Jalen Williams

F Alex Caruso

STORYLINES

3 Takeaways from the Pacers tight loss to the Hawks

Which Playoff Seed Should Pacers Expect This Season?

Pacers reveal throwback jerseys, with bigger uniform changes on the horizon

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

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Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

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