Indiana Pacers-OKC Thunder Preview: Injuries, Betting Odds, Storylines & Starters
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Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: DAZN (Indiana), KSBI, Thunder+ (OKC)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.1 FM, ESPN 640 AM, AM 930 (OKC)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.
The Pacers are 47-56 all-time against the Thunder during the regular season, including 30-22 in home games and 17-34 in road games. In 2025-2026, the two teams split the season series. In 2024-2025, the Pacers lost to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals after star guard Tyrese Haliburton unfortunately tore his achilles early in the championship game.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-110), Thunder +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +240, Thunder -310
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre on how he felt he did after entering the starting lineup: "I think I did pretty well, I was able to impact the game. I'm still learning, so there's some things I can get better at, of course. I fit seamlessly with the guys, very versatile, I'm confident in that. I just try to be like water and try to just flow, whatever Coach needs me to do out there."
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Tyrese Haliburton: Game-time decision - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Game-time decision - Undisclosed
Larry Nance Jr.: Available - Hamstring
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)
Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)
THUNDER
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-time decision - Rest
Jalen Williams: Game-time decision - Rest
Chet Holmgren: Game-time decision - Quadriceps
Cason Wallace: Game-time decision - Rest
Ajay Mitchell: Game-time decision - Rest
Jared McCain: Game-time decision - Rest
Isaiah Hartenstein: Game-time decision - Ankle
Alex Caruso: Game-time decision - Rest
Kenrich Williams: Game-time decision - Rest
Jaylin Williams: Game-time decision - Heel
Thomas Sorber: Game-time decision - Knee
Nikola Topic: Game-time decision - Back
Otega Oweh: Active - (Two-Way)
Brooks Barnhizer: Active - (Two-Way)
Josh Dix: Active - (Two-Way)
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Andrew Nembhard
C Ivica Zubac
F Aaron Nesmith
F Pascal Siakam
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Cason Wallace
C Aday Mara
F Jalen Williams
F Alex Caruso
STORYLINES
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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.