The Indiana Pacers (5-12) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-7) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the two teams split the matchup against each other.

The Pacers are 47-56 all-time in the regular season against the Thunder, including 30-22 at home and 17-34 on the road.

One key individual matchup will be the one between the two point guards, Andrew Nembhard, averaging, (16.2 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Knicks are most recently coming off a, 113-123, loss to the Miami Heat. The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming off a, 106-113, loss to the New York Knicks.

In that game, Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Andrew Nembhard ended up with 16 points and eight assists.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV/Streaming: DAZN-IND (Indiana), DIRECTV Ch. 671, U-Verse Channel 1749/749 (Indiana), KSBI Channel 52 (Oklahoma City), Channel 19 (Tulsa)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.1 FM, 640 AM, 930 AM (Oklahoma)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-114), Thunder -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers +156, Thunder -186

Total points scored: 225.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Knicks: "These games are all hard. This is a stretch of schedule that is, if you look at too much of it, it just looks daunting, but these are all opportunities. I thought our first quarter was pretty good, the second quarter we didn't end it well. We had more third quarter struggles, so that's something I got to look at, and then the fourth we weren't able to make up enough ground."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Braden Smith

C Ivica Zubac

F Pascal Siakam

F Kelly Oubre

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Ajay Mitchell

C Isaiah Hartenstein

F Jared McCain

F Kenrich Williams

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Available - Hip

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Foot

TJ McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

THUNDER

Jaylin Williams: Out - Back

Aday Mara: Out - Shin

Cason Wallace: Out - Shoulder

Alex Caruso: Out - Hip

Chet Holmgren: Out - Knee

Jalen Williams: Out - Ankle

Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee

Nikola Topic: Out - Hip