Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters
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The Indiana Pacers (5-12) and Oklahoma City Thunder (10-7) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the two teams split the matchup against each other.
The Pacers are 47-56 all-time in the regular season against the Thunder, including 30-22 at home and 17-34 on the road.
One key individual matchup will be the one between the two point guards, Andrew Nembhard, averaging, (16.2 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 31.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
The Knicks are most recently coming off a, 113-123, loss to the Miami Heat. The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming off a, 106-113, loss to the New York Knicks.
In that game, Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Andrew Nembhard ended up with 16 points and eight assists.
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV/Streaming: DAZN-IND (Indiana), DIRECTV Ch. 671, U-Verse Channel 1749/749 (Indiana), KSBI Channel 52 (Oklahoma City), Channel 19 (Tulsa)
Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.1 FM, 640 AM, 930 AM (Oklahoma)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-114), Thunder -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Pacers +156, Thunder -186
Total points scored: 225.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to Knicks: "These games are all hard. This is a stretch of schedule that is, if you look at too much of it, it just looks daunting, but these are all opportunities. I thought our first quarter was pretty good, the second quarter we didn't end it well. We had more third quarter struggles, so that's something I got to look at, and then the fourth we weren't able to make up enough ground."
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Braden Smith
C Ivica Zubac
F Pascal Siakam
F Kelly Oubre
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Ajay Mitchell
C Isaiah Hartenstein
F Jared McCain
F Kenrich Williams
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Available - Hip
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Foot
TJ McConnell: Out - Hamstring
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee
THUNDER
Jaylin Williams: Out - Back
Aday Mara: Out - Shin
Cason Wallace: Out - Shoulder
Alex Caruso: Out - Hip
Chet Holmgren: Out - Knee
Jalen Williams: Out - Ankle
Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee
Nikola Topic: Out - Hip
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.