Pacers reveal throwback jerseys, with bigger uniform changes on the horizon

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fifty years ago the Indiana Pacers were one of four teams that merged from the ABA to the NBA.

To celebrate and honor the history of the meger, the blue and gold will rock their classic road ABA uniforms in 15 regular season games.

These uniforms are special because they were worn during the peak of the Pacers time in the ABA. Under the incredible coaching of Bobby "Slick" Leonard, Indiana went onto win three championships in 1970, 1972 and 1973.

These classic ABA jerseys arrive on Oct. 19, 2026. The team will debut them in a road contest against the Brooklyn Nets --another team that merged from the ABA to the NBA-- on Oct. 25, 2026.

Per Pacers.com, here is the complete description of what the jersey looks like:

Featuring the franchise’s original 1967 logo and distinctive asymmetrical racing stripe. Designed to create a sense of continued motion as players move down the floor, this look became synonymous with one of the most dominant stretches in ABA history, when the franchise captured two of its three ABA championships.

Uniform Schedule

Pacers Graphic | Pacers.com

For the upcoming Pacers season, the team will wear a total of five different jerseys.

The "Association" jersey is the classic white uniform they've worn since the 2017-18 season. Indiana will wear this 13 times throughout the regular season. Six times at home and seven times on the road.

The "Icon" jersey is the classic navy uniform the team has worn since the 2017-18 season. Indiana will wear these just 10 times this season, the fewest of the group. Five times on the road and five at home.

The "Classic" jersey is the road ABA uniforms. They are royal blue and have the Pacers original logo on there, the hand dunking the tennis ball. They will wear these 15 times throughout the season. Eight on the road and seven at home.

The NEW "Statement" jersey is a remake of the old-school 1997-98 gold pinstripe jersey. While there are several similarities, there are quite a few differences. This one will be worn the most throughout the year, 31 times. Seventeen at home, fourteen on the road.

The "City Edition" jersey will return from last year. The white jerseys, with the royal blue and yellow accents were an instant hit. It's a mixture of all of the Pacers' unifroms over their 60-year history. While the schedule for how many games they will wear them is still undetermined, there are only 13 open dates remaining. Seven road games and six home games.

New Uniforms on the Way?

Pacers Starters 2026-27 | Pacers.com

According to ProLine Mockups on X, the Pacers will be replacing their Association and Icon uniforms in 2027.

"BREAKING: The Pacers, Spurs, Raptors and Wizards will have new uniforms next season.



Pacers: adding to the new yellow Statement Edition that's releasing this season, they will likely add matching pinstripe versions of the Association and Icon Editions (the 2 main uniforms)."

Fans have been asking for new uniforms for years, but nobody has been pushing harder than Tyrese Haliburton.

While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, it aligns with the Pacers recent 'Statement' jersey changeup and Haliburton has been an advocate for the pinstripes since his arrival.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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