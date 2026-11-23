Both the Pacers and Thunder will be battling fatigue as they each played on the road Sunday night. Indiana lost by 7 to the New York Knicks and the Shai Gilegous-Alexander-less Thunder lost to the Miami Heat 123-113.

The Pacers will have three days off after this matchup against the Thunder and are looking to snap a four-game losing streak against one of the best teams in the league. The Thunder have lost 6 of their last eight games, and they are hoping to get some momentum rolling.

Last night, Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game against Miami with a neck injury and is questionable for the matchup against Indiana. The Thunder have been without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topić and Thomas Sorber. Meanwhile, T.J. McConnell was ruled out with hamstring soreness against the Knicks, joining Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy on the injury report for Indiana.

Both teams have been fighting the injury bug all season long, but Oklahoma City has been able to stay above .500 with reigning MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, healthy for a majority of their games.

Here are three things the Pacers will need to do to win this game.

1). Make open threes

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana is due to breakout of their shooting slump at some point, and being able to take advantage of the numerous amount of players on the Thunder injury report could help them. With so many key defenders either sidelined with injuries, or being traded away during the offseason to avoid financial penalties, the Thunder have fewer chinks in the armor.

Indiana will be without Aaron Nesmith as he is out with a foot injury. The starting wing/guard for the Pacers is shooting a woeful 10% from distance over the last 6 games and has gone 0-13 during this four-game losing streak. They will need whoever fills in for him to connect on their shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been playing much better over the last few weeks, but his shooting numbers from distance continue to be problematic for this team, as he is shooting just 26.2%.

Indiana is coming off their worst shooting performance of the season, connecting on just 6 made threes and not a single one fell in the second half. They are generating mostly open looks too, which has added to the frustration. They say that water finds its level, so the law of averages should mean that Indiana is due some good luck from distance.

2). Feed Zubac against Hartenstein

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing we have seen since Zubac's return from injury is that he typically plays his best when going against centers that are more traditional in how they play. Hartenstein is a solid screensetter, but he is not going to launch threes or demand the ball in the post. This will be strictly about pick-and-roll defense against Gilgeous-Alexander and McCain, and keeping Hartenstein off the boards.

Against Miami, Bam Adebayo had a field day against Hartenstein with 24 points on 8/11 shooting, with 15 rebounds and 12 assists. In a preseason matchup, Zubac had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists in one half of play. This should be a recipe for how the Pacers attack OKC. Feed Big Zu and play off of him.

3). Don't let the 'others' beat you

Nov 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming that Gilgeous-Alexander does play in tonight's matchup, Indiana will not be able to slow this machine down. However, while they make him work extremely hard for his points, they can focus on denying the role players around him a chance to get loose.

During the Pacers early portion of the season, role players have found a groove offensively against Indiana and it winds up being a significant difference maker in the game. Against New York, both Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado got loose and connected for 28 points combined on 50% shooting.

Against Cleveland, Peyton Watson scored 15 points on 6-9 shooting and was a +10. Versus Houston, Reed Sheppard erupted for 6 made three-pointers, giving him 20 points on the evening. And against Philadelphia without Embiid, Jabari Walker and Dean Wade combined for 23 points on 8-13 shooting.

This has been a reoccurring issue for the Pacers during their losing streak. They can't contain the stars, and then the role players around them have gotten comfortable and taken advantage of the cracks in Indiana's defense. Tighten up the loose ends and don't let go of the rope when teams make runs.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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